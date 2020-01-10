SNAP result 2019 declared, check direct link

SNAP result 2019: The results are available at the website- snaptest.org SNAP result 2019: The results are available at the website- snaptest.org

SNAP result 2019: The result for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2019 has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- snaptest.org. Candidates can check and download their result from the website. According to the official notification, candidates have to take the printout in a portrait form with no top or bottom margins on an A4 size sheet.

The exam was held on December 15, 2019. SNAP is an entrance gateway to admission to Symbiosis International University. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the second round. The final result based on the written online exam (SNAP) and the personal interview/group discussion round will be out in February 2020.

SNAP result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘score card’

Step 3: Log-in using SNAP ID and password

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear, download

READ | CAT 2019: Two friends from IIT-Bombay among top scorers

The selected candidates will have to appear for the next round of selection including group exercise (GE), writing ability test (WAT) and personal interview rounds. Only the candidates selected through all the rounds will get admission in the university.

For the final merit list, all the sections will be counted but the weightage of each section is different. Check here

SNAP Score – 50 per cent

GE – 10 per cent

PI – 30 per cent

WAT – 10 per cent.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in the Symbiosis after clearing other rounds.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd