SNAP result 2018 announced, here is how to check

SNAP result 2018: The result for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2018 has been declared on the official website – snaptest.org. Candidates can check and download their result from the website. According to the official notification, candidates have to take the printout in a portrait form with no top or bottom margins on an A4 size sheet.

The exam was held on December 16, 2018. The exam was an entrance gateway to admission to Symbiosis International University. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the second round. The final result based on the written online exam (SNAP) and the personal interview/group discussion round will be out in February, 2019

SNAP result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘score card’

Step 3: Log-in using SNAP ID and password

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear, download

The selected candidates will have to appear for next round of selection including group exercise (GE), writing ability test (WAT) and personal interview rounds. Only the candidates selected through all the rounds will get admission in the university.

For the final merit list, all the sections will be counted but the weightage of each section is different –

SNAP Score – 50 per cent

GE – 10 per cent

PI – 30 per cent

WAT – 10 per cent