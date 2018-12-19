SNAP answer keys released, download from snaptest.org

SNAP answer key: The Symbiosis has released the answer keys for the SNAP 2018. The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) is an online test for admission to the Symbiosis International University. The exam was conducted on December 16, 2018. The answer keys have been released on the official website – snaptest.org. The 120-minutes exam is objective type and is conducted online. It also has negative marking of 25 per cent for each wrong answer.
The final selection list for admission to the university and SNAP 2018 results are expected to be announced in February 2019. While the result for the online exam of SNAP 2018 will be announced in January 2019, according to the official release.
SNAP answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – snaptest.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘SNAP 2018 answer keys’ on top of the page
Step 3: A new page will open, visit it
Step 4: On the new page, fill in your credentials and log-in
Step 5: Download the answer key
The selected candidates will have to appear for next round of selection including group exercise (GE), writing ability test (WAT) and personal interview rounds. Only the candidates selected through all the rounds will get admission in the university.
For the final merit list, all the sections will be counted but the weightage of each section is different –
SNAP Score – 50 per cent
GE – 10 per cent
PI – 30 per cent
WAT – 10 per cent