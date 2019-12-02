SNAP admit card 2019 released: Steps to download, exam pattern

SNAP admit card 2019: Download at snaptest.org. SNAP admit card 2019: Download at snaptest.org.

SNAP admit card 2019: The Symbiosis international deemed university has released the admit card or hall ticket for the SNAP 2019 at its official website, snaptest.org. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 15 from 2 to 6 pm.

The exam centre and time of admission will be mentioned at the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card. Since the SNAP admit card 2019 will remain online only till December 15, candidates need to download it before the deadline.

SNAP admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘admit card live’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the dashboard, download

SNAP admit card 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to undergo, admit card and ID proof verification, digital fingerprint scan and biometrics before entering the exam. Thus, they need to bring the admit card and government-approved identity proof to the exam hall. Cell phones, calculators, watch calculators, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in calculators/memory or any electronics gadgets will not be allowed in the examination hall.

