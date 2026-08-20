SNAP 2026 registrations begin at snaptest.org, exam to be held on December 13, 19 and 26

Admit cards for the exam will be released on the announced dates on snaptest.org (Photo: AI Generated)

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has started the application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 on its official website. Candidates preparing for this entrance exam can submit their registration by visiting snaptest.org.

As per the announced schedule, the SNAP 01, 02, and 03 will be conducted on December 13, 19, and 26, respectively. The last date to register for the SNAP 2026 exam has been set as November 25. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to MBA and other management programmes offered by the Symbiosis institutes across India are required to complete their application process before the prescribed deadline. The registration window has been activated by the institute, enabling candidates to complete the registration process, pay the exam fee, and review all details carefully before submission.