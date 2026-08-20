SNAP 2026 registrations begin at snaptest.org, exam to be held on December 13, 19 and 26

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has started the application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 on its official website. Candidates preparing for this entrance exam can submit their registration by visiting snaptest.org.
As per the announced schedule, the SNAP 01, 02, and 03 will be conducted on December 13, 19, and 26, respectively. The last date to register for the SNAP 2026 exam has been set as November 25. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to MBA and other management programmes offered by the Symbiosis institutes across India are required to complete their application process before the prescribed deadline. The registration window has been activated by the institute, enabling candidates to complete the registration process, pay the exam fee, and review all details carefully before submission.
In order to apply for the ongoing SNAP 2026 registrations, candidates need to fill in the required details, including their name, contact information, educational background, and preferred test dates. After completing the form, the candidate must pay the prescribed registration fee. Candidates are given an option to appear in up to three test sessions, and the highest score among all three tests will be considered for admission.
Check detailed schedule
|Last date to register and pay the exam fees
|November 25, 2026 (Wednesday)
|SNAP 01 Admit Card Release Date
|December 07, 2026 (Monday)
|SNAP 02 Admit Card Release Date
|December 11, 2026 (Friday)
|SNAP 03 Admit Card Release Date
|December 18, 2026 (Friday)
|SNAP 01 Exam Date
|December 13, 2026 (Sunday)
|SNAP 02 Exam Date
|December 19, 2026
|SNAP 03 Exam Date
|December 26, 2026 (Saturday)
|Result Release Date
|January 12, 2027 (Tuesday)
SNAP 2026 registration fees
Candidates applying for the exam can check the table given below to know the application fees for SNAP 2026.
|SNAP 2026 Registration Fee
|Rs 2, 250
|Programme Selection Fees
|Rs 1,000 (Per course)
As per the official SNAP 2026 information bulletin, paying the registration fee alone will not make candidates eligible for admission in any of the programmes or branches. Candidates are therefore entitled to pay both fees at the time of registration to avoid their candidature being cancelled during the admission process.