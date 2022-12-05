scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

SNAP 2022: Symbiosis releases admit card; here’s how to download hall tickets

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: This year, SNAP 2022 is scheduled to be December 10, 18, and 23.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International (deemed) University today released the admit card for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 exam. Candidates who are registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — snaptest.org.

This year, SNAP 2022 is scheduled to be December 10, 18, and 23. The exam will be held for an hour (11 am to 12 pm) on all three days.

SNAP admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads ‘admit card live’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log-in using the required credentials.

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the dashboard, download.

This time, the SNAP 2022 exam result is expected to release on January 10, 2023.

Candidates are advised to carry a print out of the hall tickets to the exam hall, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the admit card and an official photo ID proof. It is also important to paste a recent passport-size coloured photograph on the admit card.

