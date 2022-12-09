SNAP 2022: Admit card for Test 2, 3 to be released on December 10

SNAP 2022: The Symbiosis International (deemed) University will release the admit cards for test 2 and 3 on December 10. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website– snaptest.org.

Test 1 of SNAP entrance test will be conducted on December 10 from 2 pm to 3 pm. Test 2 and 3 will be conducted on December 18 and 23 respectively. They will also be conducted at the same time.

SNAP 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website– snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘admit card live’ on the homepage

Step 3: Once redirected to a different page, login using your credentials such as registration number and password

Step 4: View the admit card and download for future reference

SNAP results will be announced on January 10, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 87 cities across the country.

There would be 60 questions for 60 marks, each question will be for one mark. The exam will have three parts– general English: reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability; analytical and logical reasoning and quantitative, data interpretation and data sufficiency.