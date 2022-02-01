scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Budget 2022

SNAP 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check 

The exam was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format on December 19, 2021, January 8, and January 16, 2022. The exam was conducted for admission to MBA and PGDM courses. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
February 1, 2022 5:03:47 pm
snap 2021 result, snap result 2021SNAP 2021 Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the university at snaptest.org. (Representative image)

SNAP 2021 result: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University has declared the result of the  Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the university at snaptest.org. 

SNAP 2021 result declared: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website at snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘ SNAP 2021 result’ link available on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter required credentials including SNAP ID and Password 

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further reference 

The Symbiosis International University and other SNAP participating colleges, by the last week of February will release a list of shortlisted candidates who will be declared qualified, according to the SNAP cutoff. The selected candidates will be required to appear for subsequent rounds to ensure admission. There will be two more rounds including the Group exercise and personal interaction (GE-PI) round. This will be followed by the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and then the final selection. 

