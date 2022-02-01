SNAP 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check 

SNAP 2021 result: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University has declared the result of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the university at snaptest.org.

The exam was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format on December 19, 2021, January 8, and January 16, 2022. The exam was conducted for admission to MBA and PGDM courses.

SNAP 2021 result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘ SNAP 2021 result’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required credentials including SNAP ID and Password

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further reference

The Symbiosis International University and other SNAP participating colleges, by the last week of February will release a list of shortlisted candidates who will be declared qualified, according to the SNAP cutoff. The selected candidates will be required to appear for subsequent rounds to ensure admission. There will be two more rounds including the Group exercise and personal interaction (GE-PI) round. This will be followed by the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and then the final selection.