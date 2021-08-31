SNAP 2021 registration begins: Check eligibility, how to apply, exam dates and pattern

The Symbiosis International (deemed) University has begun the application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2021 at its official website, snaptest.org. The registration process commenced today i.e August 31. The application process will continue till November 27 and the SNAP 2021 admit card will be issued on December 4, 2021.

The SNAP 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based mode on December 19, 2021, January 8 and 16, 2022. The SNAP 2021 will be conducted in 94 cities all over India. A candidate may choose three preferences for test cities. It is a two-hour computer-based multiple-choice test. The result for the entrance exam will be announced on February 1, 2022.

SNAP 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill details, submit

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Make payment

Candidate with a graduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade can apply. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks are 45 per cent. Those awaiting result or in the final year can also apply on the condition to apply mark sheet at the time of admissions.

The merit list will be prepared using the following formula: SNAP score (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks) – 50 per cent weightage, group exercise (GE) – 10 per cent weightage, personal interaction(pi) – 30 per cent weightage, writing ability test (WAT) – 10 per cent weightage.