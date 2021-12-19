SNAP 2021 day 1 exam concludes; check what’s next

The Symbiosis International University has successfully conducted the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2021 on December 19, 2021. This was the first day of the examination. SNAP 2021 is again scheduled for January 08 and 16, 2022.

As per the official website snaptest.org, the results for SNAP 2021 will be announced on February 01, 2022. This date has been displayed under the ‘Important Dates’ category of the official website. Nonetheless, it has also been mentioned that the university has the right to change the date in case of uncertainties prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic or any unavoidable circumstance. However, once the SNAP 2021 results are out, candidates can download the scorecards using the following steps.

Step 1- Go to the official website of SNAP 2021 – snaptest.org

Step 2- On the top-right corner of the page, click on the ‘Score Card’ button

Step 3- A new page will open where one has to enter their SNAP ID and password and click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 4- The scorecard will be displayed following which candidates can download the same.

This process for downloading the SNAP results was followed last year. It may or may not remain the same this year. Hence, candidates are asked to keep a tab on the website once the results are declared.

After the results are declared, candidates will be shortlisted for further admission process. However, this will be held based on the overall SNAP percentile. The next set of admission rounds involves the Group Exercise, Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test (GE-PIWAT). The dates for GE-PIWAT will soon be provided by the institute, candidates should keep checking the website of the respective institutes.

It must be noted that every institute separately conducts the remaining admission process for each programme. The cut-off marks for shortlisting candidates also differ depending on the programme. As per the SNAP percentile of candidates, they are likely to get shortlisted for more than one programme. In that case, they will be required to appear for the GE-PIWAT for each programme separately.

The weightage of the merit list will take into consideration the SNAP score (out of 50), GE (10), PI (30) and WAT (10). Furthermore, the category-wise cut-off for merit list and waitlist would be displayed on the respective institute’s web portal. The waiting list will again depend on the number of vacant seats available.