SNAP 2021 admit card to release today, here’s how to download

The Symbiosis International (deemed) University is likely to release the hall ticket for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) exam. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- snaptest.org.

The SNAP 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based mode on December 19, 2021, January 8 and 16, 2022. The SNAP 2021 will be conducted in 94 cities all over India. A candidate may choose three preferences for test cities. It is a two-hour computer-based multiple-choice test. The result for the entrance exam will be announced on February 1, 2022.

SNAP admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘admit card live’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the dashboard, download.

The merit list will be prepared using the following formula: SNAP score (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks) – 50 per cent weightage, group exercise (GE) – 10 per cent weightage, personal interaction(pi) – 30 per cent weightage, writing ability test (WAT) – 10 per cent weightage.

The candidates who will appear in the exam need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, mandated by the government, without it they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case.

Cell phones, calculators, watch calculators, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in calculators/memory or any electronic gadgets will not be allowed in the examination hall. .