SNAP 2020 result date and what’s next

SNAP 2020 result: The Symbiosis International Deemed University will release the result for Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2020 at its official website snaptest.org on January 22. Shortlisted candidates would then need to participate in the further admission process including group exercise, personal interaction, and writing ability test.

The cut-off for shortlisting is also calculated separately for each programme. Based on her/his overall SNAP percentile, a particular candidate may get shortlisted for more than one programme. In such a scenario, the candidate is expected to participate in the GE-PIWAT for each programme separately, as per the official notice.

Final merit list will have 50 per cent weightage from SNAP score, 10 for group exercise, 30 for personal interaction, and 10 for writing ability test. Finally selected candidates will be selected for admission to MBA programmes offered at the varsity, based on merit. Category-wise cut off for merit and waitlist will be displayed on the website of the respective institutes.

SNAP is an objective test. Candidates were allowed to appear for a maximum of two tests for SNAP 2020. If a candidate appeared for two tests, the higher score will be considered for final percentile calculation. For each wrong answer, 25 per cent marks will be deducted.