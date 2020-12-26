SNAP 2020 admit card released, here’s how to download

SNAP admit card is available to download at snaptest.org

SNAP 2020: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the hall ticket for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) exam. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- snaptest.org. The exam will be held on January 9.

The admit card for the January 6 session is also available at the website. The first SNAP test was earlier held on December 20.

SNAP admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘admit card live’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the dashboard, download.

The candidates who will appear in the exam need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, mandated by the government, without it they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case.

Cell phones, calculators, watch calculators, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in calculators/memory or any electronics gadgets will not be allowed in the examination hall. .