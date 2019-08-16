SNAP 2019 registrations begin: Check eligibility, how to apply, exam dates and pattern

SNAP 2019: The Symbiosis International (deemed) University has begun the application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2019 at its official website, snaptest.org. The SNAP is conducted to enrol students to the management or MBA courses at the varsity. The registration process will conclude on November 23 and the entrance exam will be conducted on December 15 (Saturday).

The SNAP 2019 will be conducted in 90 cities all over India. A candidate may choose three preferences for test cities. It is a two-hour computer-based multiple-choice test. The exam will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 4 pm. The SNAP 2019 result will be declared on January 10, as per the official schedule.

SNAP 2019: Eligibility

Candidate with a graduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade can apply. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks are 45 per cent. Those awaiting result or in the final year can also apply on the condition to apply mark sheet at the time of admissions.

SNAP 2019: Exam pattern

Each question will have four marks each; for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted, as per rule.

SNAP 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill details, submit

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Make payment

SNAP 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to submit a fee of Rs 1750 as an application fee. One can either pay online or through a demand draft (DD).