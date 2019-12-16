SNAP 2019: questions on data interpretation difficult, check analysis

SNAP 2019: Check section wise paper analysis SNAP 2019: Check section wise paper analysis

SNAP 2019: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) was conducted on Sunday, December 15 in and around the country. The candidates who had appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate, while the questions on data interpretation and data sufficiency were difficult.

From this year on, instead of four candidates had only three sections in the exam. Earlier, the sections included – general English, analytical and logical reasoning along with data interpretation and data sufficiency and current affairs, however, from this year onwards the section on current affairs has been removed.

English: The general English section was easy to moderate level of difficulty. A total of 34 questions were asked in this section. Majority of the questions (26) were from English grammar. There were two reading comprehensions on topics ‘Telecom Business in China and Hong Kong’, which had five questions and ‘Pursuit of Happiness (Dalai Lama)’, which had three questions

Analytical and logical reasoning: The level of difficulty of this section was easy to moderate. Total number of questions from this section was 36. Around 27 questions were standalone questions while the rest were set-based questions. There was a set of six questions based on linear arrangement having a single row along with a set of three questions based on the scheduling puzzle. The level was easy

Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency: The level of data interpretation and data sufficiency section was moderate to difficult. A total of 40 questions were asked, out of which 35 were normal questions and 5 questions were special questions. There were 12 questions which were based on data interpretation. The remaining 28 were based on quantitative ability.

The result of the SNAP exam will be declared on January 10, 2020, according to the official communication. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in the Symbiosis after clearing other rounds.

– Paper analysis by Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup

