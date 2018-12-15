SNAP 2018 tomorrow, follow these instructions

SNAP 2018: The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) online test is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 16, 2018. The exam will be conducted online for 120 minutes and the questions will be objective with four responses each. There will be a negative marking of 25 per cent for each wrong answer. Questions will be asked from topics such as general English (reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability), quantitative, data interpretation, data sufficiency, current affairs, analytical and logical reasoning.

SNAP 2018: Follow these instructions before appearing for exams

No new topic: Do not start anything new at the eleventh hour. Your last day is only meant for your final revision that too of the important topics. If you will try to mug up anything now, it won’t yield any result and will only cause confusion. It is therefore better to focus on your strength and go through those topics which you are confident about.

Mock test: Mock test is available on the official website. Instead of revising the entire syllabus a day before, it is better to attempt the mock paper and check your level of preparation.

Last revision: Revise only those topics which are of key importance. If you have made footnotes while preparing during last new months, go through them.

Relax: On the day of the exam go to the examination venue with a relaxed and positive frame of mind. For that you need to complete your sleep a day before. Do not panic on seeing questions which you might difficult. Have patience and try solving them using logic.

Time management: There is an overall time frame for completing each section. Answer those questions first for which you are 100 per cent sure. Do not ponder over one particular question for long. It is always better to solve all the questions first which you are confident about. Later on, you can attempt those regarding which you have doubts or are unsure.

Admit card: Last but not the least, keep your admit card in your bag a night before your exam. It is the most important document and without it you won’t be allowed to sit for the paper.

Items banned: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.