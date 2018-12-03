SNAP 2018 admit card to release today, download at snaptest.org

SNAP 2018: The admit card for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) online test 2018 will be released on Saturday, December 1 after 5 pm, as per the official website. The candidates who will appear for the SNAP entrance examination can download the admit card through the official website, snaptest.org.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 16 in various cities across the country.

SNAP 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for SNAP 2018, snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Login with your user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted online for 120 minutes and the questions will be objective with 4 responses each. There will be a negative marking of 25 per cent for each wrong answer. Questions will be asked from topics such as general English (reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability), quantitative, data interpretation, data sufficiency, current affairs, analytical and logical reasoning.