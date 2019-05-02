Smriti Irani’s son scores above 91% in CBSE Class 12 exams

CBSE 12th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for class 12 board exams today at its official website — cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 12,18,393 students had registered for the exam out of which 10,05,427 students passed the same. Among this 10 lakh students is the son of former Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister and present Union Minister of Textile, Smriti Z Irani.

LIVE Updates of CBSE Class 12 results

Irani’s son Zohr has secured 91 per cent marks — as best of four in CBSE class 12 exams. Just like any other mother, Irani was feeling proud and took to Twitter to share her happiness. Among feats of her son is securing 94 per cent marks in Economics, as informed by the minister.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also congratulated the successful students through his Twitter account.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2019

Son of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal — Pulkit Kejriwal also appeared for CBSE class 12 exams this year and secured 94.6 per cent marks. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal tweeted about his son’s success.

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

This year’s topper has secured 499 marks which is 99.8 per cent marks. This was secured by two girls — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 94,299 candidates secured 90+ per cent marks and 17,693 students secured over 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 board exams.