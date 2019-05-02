Smriti Irani’s son scores above 91% in CBSE Class 12 exams

CBSE 12th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for class 12 board exams today at its official website — cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 12,18,393 students had registered for the exam out of which 10,05,427 students passed the same. Among this 10 lakh students is the son of former Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister and present Union Minister of Textile, Smriti Z Irani.
Irani’s son Zohr has secured 91 per cent marks — as best of four in CBSE class 12 exams. Just like any other mother, Irani was feeling proud and took to Twitter to share her happiness. Among feats of her son is securing 94 per cent marks in Economics, as informed by the minister.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also congratulated the successful students through his Twitter account.
Son of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal — Pulkit Kejriwal also appeared for CBSE class 12 exams this year and secured 94.6 per cent marks. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal tweeted about his son’s success.
This year’s topper has secured 499 marks which is 99.8 per cent marks. This was secured by two girls — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 94,299 candidates secured 90+ per cent marks and 17,693 students secured over 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 board exams.