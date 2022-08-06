Smooth day for CUET; some centres not following protocols, says NTA

August 6, 2022 11:48:46 pm
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 had a largely smooth run on Saturday, with no last minute cancellation, even as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting on technical glitches holding up the test in many centres over the last two days.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) hinted that it might act against certain centres for “failing to comply with the laid down protocols” resulting in repeated glitches, causing inconvenience to thousands of students. Exams in 50 centres, where 9,000 candidates were assigned slots, have already been postponed by the NTA.
The agency will announce fresh dates for the candidates affected by the cancellation at those centres. While August 20 was the last day of the CUET-UG second phase, which started on August 4, the NTA is likely to extend the exam by a few days.
“There were no cancellations on Saturday. If students have still faced issues during the exam, they can write to us and we will check at the back end and address their issues,” said an NTA official.
During the day, Pradhan also chaired a meeting in the presence of Ministry of Education, NTA, University Grants Commission (UGC), and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) officials to review the arrangements for the test.
