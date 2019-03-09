Smart hacks to attempt JEE Main (April) 2019 online exam

– Written by Partha Halder

The April edition of JEE Main 2019 is scheduled between April 7-20, 2019. All engineering aspirants are expected to appear in this exam which is also going to be the second attempt for most of the student. There will be 8 exam slots wherein students will have to select one exam slot as per their choice. The Class 12 board exam is underway and JEE Main is just few weeks away.

Students are expected to maintain a fine balance between the two as they cannot afford to focus on one at the cost of the other. As comprehensive study will be difficult now due to time constraints so here are few quick tips to do well in JEE Main.

– First of all, pick up all the 8 question papers of JEE Main 2019 (January edition). Solve each of the paper within fixed time limit. For the difficult and unknown questions consult your teacher or refer to answer key/ solution available online.

– By solving the 8 question papers, you will get enough exposure; it will help you to understand the trend of this year and gain insight to the marks weightage being given to various chapter/ topics. Hence you will be able to predict the 9th question paper i.e. the one that you can expect.

– Prepare a grid, for each chapter and its corresponding marks weightage. After that do a chapter-wise strength-weakness analysis of your-self and then map it with the grid. Now, you will clearly be able to figure out the chapters that you need to focus on over next few weeks.

– Revision is the key at this juncture. So, if you have prepared crisp high quality notes, then revise it several times in between the gaps that you get for your board exams. Focus more on chapters which are important as per the grid and also happens to be your weak area.

– In the January edition of JEE Main we had seen almost 55 per cent of the questions asked were from Class 11 syllabi while 45 per cent were from Class 12 syllabi. For you, the challenge could be that you are not in touch with Class 11 syllabi for some time now. Class 12 syllabi should not pose a challenge as you would have covered it well in view of your ongoing board exam. So do focus a lot on the Class 11 syllabi.

– Attempt few All India Level mock tests in Computer Based format (CBT). It should be at least 1 mock test every week till JEE Main exam. Do subscribe to a test series that is popular, relevant and is attempted by good number of students across India, so that you get a near realistic All India Rank & expected JEE Main rank. Mock tests will help you to develop speed, accuracy, acclimatization with software, improve mind-eye-hand coordination and adjust body clock, which will help immensely during the course of the exam. Also subscribe to an online test series for practicing questions at home.

– Do make sure to analyse your performance after every test. This will help you to identify the nature of mistakes being committed and work on them to prevent marks leakage.

– The author is Centre Head, FIITJEE, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi