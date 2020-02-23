Slight drop in Tripura Board’s Higher Secondary exam candidates; Madhyamik candidate figures rise

Madhyamik (matriculation) exams, scheduled to start from March 3 this year, would see higher candidates compared to the last academic year, said Education Minister. Representational Image/ file Madhyamik (matriculation) exams, scheduled to start from March 3 this year, would see higher candidates compared to the last academic year, said Education Minister. Representational Image/ file

There has been a slight drop in the number of students appearing for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education‘s (TBSE) Higher Secondary examination, scheduled to commence from March 2. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters that while 27,197 students appeared for the examination last year, this year the number fell to 27,142.

He added that the Madhyamik (matriculation) exams, scheduled to start from March 3 this year, would see higher candidates compared to the last academic year. There has been an increase of close to four thousand candidates as 50,569 are slated to appear this year compared to 46,633 from 2019-20. The Higher Secondary examination last year had a pass percentage of 80.51, while it was 64.60 per cent for the Madhyamik examination.

The TBSE announced its Higher Secondary and Madhyamik examination schedule earlier in January this year. The H/S examinations are scheduled to continue till March 31 while Madhyamik examinations of the new pattern and new syllabus are scheduled to be held till March 21. The state education board is also holding the matriculation examinations simultaneously for students appearing for old pattern and old syllabus; their exams would be held till March 27.

The education minister said that students from 408 schools of Tripura would be writing their Higher Secondary papers at 86 venues spread across 60 examination centers this year. This includes 3,198 students from science stream, 23,245 candidates from arts stream, and 699 students from commerce discipline. The state-run school education board would also be conducting Madrasa Fazil examinations, which is equivalent to the higher secondary level, in three centers. Twenty-four students have enrolled themselves to write their Madrasa Fazil papers, the minister said.

In the matriculation segment, 39, 917 regular candidates, 5792 continuing, 4,591 compartmental and 268 external candidates would be appearing at 77 centers across the state. A hundred candidates would also be writing their Madrasa Talim papers, the matriculation equivalent examination, in 5 centers.

The state education is also conducting ninth and eleventh standard annual examinations this year with centrally framed question papers for the first time. “We have started centrally framed questions for the first time in ninth and eleventh standard examinations. Students will get acquainted with board examination style if they write centrally set papers from lower classes”, education minister Nath said.

The centrally set question papers is a part of the state government’s continuing initiative to bring in educational reforms in order to make students more competent at par with students of other states of the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd