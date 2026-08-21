SLAT 2027 registrations begin at slat-test.org; exam to be held on December 19 and 26

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has opened registrations for the forthcoming Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 for students seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes offered at its law schools in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Nagpur. As per the announcement, the SLAT 2027 will be held on December 19 and 26, 2026.
Interested candidates can visit the official SLAT portal – slat-test.org to complete their registration process. They will need to provide their personal and academic details, verify their registered email address or mobile number through OTP, and pay the applicable fee.
The registration fee is Rs 2,550 per test, exclusive of applicable government taxes. Candidates will also have to pay an additional Rs 1,000 per programme for institute selection. After the successful application process, candidates will receive their SLAT ID and password through email and SMS. The last date to register and pay the SLAT 2027 examination fee is fixed as December 4.
Eligibility Criteria
To appear for the SLAT 2027, candidates must have passed their intermediate (Class 12) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with at least 45% marks or equivalent grade. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the minimum required marks are 40%.
SLAT 2027 Exam Pattern
The SLAT 2027 will consist of a total of 60 questions that candidates will be required to attempt in 60 minutes. The exam does not have any negative marking.
The test will contain the following five sections:
— Legal Reasoning
— Logical Aptitude
— Analytical Skills
— Reading Comprehension
— General Knowledge
The institute will conduct the SLAT 2027 on the above-mentioned dates offline in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across India at 62 designated test centres. Candidates will get an option to appear for the examination twice. The higher score will then be considered for admission to various programmes offered by the law schools, including B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B.
Candidates applying for the exam are required to ensure that all information submitted during the registration process is authentic, as in case of any inaccuracy, the institute reserves the right to cancel their candidature.