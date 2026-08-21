SLAT 2027 registrations begin at slat-test.org; exam to be held on December 19 and 26

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has opened registrations for the forthcoming Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2027 for students seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes offered at its law schools in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Nagpur. As per the announcement, the SLAT 2027 will be held on December 19 and 26, 2026.

Interested candidates can visit the official SLAT portal – slat-test.org to complete their registration process. They will need to provide their personal and academic details, verify their registered email address or mobile number through OTP, and pay the applicable fee.

The registration fee is Rs 2,550 per test, exclusive of applicable government taxes. Candidates will also have to pay an additional Rs 1,000 per programme for institute selection. After the successful application process, candidates will receive their SLAT ID and password through email and SMS. The last date to register and pay the SLAT 2027 examination fee is fixed as December 4.