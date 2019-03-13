Skill University launches Abhinandan scheme for widows and wards of defence personnels

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University proposes to provide opportunities for skill and formal education to the widows and wards of the martyrs and wife and wards of gallantry award winners belonging to the Indian security forces through its newly launched scheme, Abhinandan: Veer Balidani Kritagyata Yojna (AVBKY).

The university will create one per cent supernumerary seats of the approved intake for the widows and wards of martyrs and gallantry award winners in all its educational and skill courses from the academic session 2019-20 onwards. SVSU will waive-off charges for course fee, books, hostel, food and travel expenses for the selected candidates.

The eligible candidates under ABVKY can apply for any course of SVSU. In case more candidates apply than the allotted seats in a course, then a merit list will be prepared. The seat allotment shall be done as per the order of merit.

Apart from the government funds, which the university is entitled to utilise for the education and welfare of the students, the SVSU shall create a corpus of the fund to meet the expenditures incurred on the education of the beneficiary of AVBKY.

The corpus shall be created by harnessing funds from CSR funds from the corporate entities and PSUs, seeking voluntary donations from the general public and use of discretionary fund of the SVSU, according to the university.