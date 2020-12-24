Skill Ministry, Microsoft, Nasscom Foundation to offer digitised content for ITI students

The blended content with self-learning digital tutorials and handholding from teachers, is expected to be accessed by more than 1.20 students pursuing the course across 3000 industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) annually. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) today joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation to provide digital content for ITI students and offer them future-ready skills. The same will be available at the Bharatskills portal which was launched by DGT in October 2019. Nearly 1.20 lakh students in around 3000 ITIs across India can be benefited from this digitised e-learning module via the Bharatskills portal, the Skill Ministry claims.

Microsoft has also facilitated access to the free content available on the Microsoft Learn platform for more than 24 lakh students in the ITI ecosystem, by linking the Global Skilling Initiative (GSI) through the Bharatskills platform. Further, it is supporting the digitisation of the entire content of a popular course – ‘Computer Operating and Programming Assistant’ (COPA) through the NASSCOM Foundation and also in conducting faculty development programmes to build capacities of the trainers or faculties in the NSTIs and ITIs.

The blended content with self-learning digital tutorials and handholding from teachers is expected to be accessed by more than 1.20 students pursuing the course across 3000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) annually. Hence, this will reduce the number of classroom hours and student-teacher engagement leading to the possibility to train double the existing number of students in COPA course within the same infrastructure, the ministry claims.

“As the pandemic is compelling fast-track digital transition, these new learning initiatives will empower young learners with technical and market-oriented skills,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The DGT under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) governs a network of about 15,000 training institutes (ITIs) and 33 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).

Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India, said, “Empowering the next generation of learners with industry-relevant digital skills is critical as we move towards building economic resilience. The last few months have accelerated the need for upskilling and have shown clearly that the future of learning will be supported by technology. Our partnership with DGT and NASSCOM Foundation is built on this foundation of equipping the learners of today with the skills required to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow.”

