Govt to announce skill development scheme: Prakash Javadekar

UNION HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the government would announce a new scheme on skill development on Wednesday.

Addressing a BJP meeting of party workers in Ahmedabad, Javadekar said, “For employment, first we need skill courses. Tomorrow, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and I will announce a new scheme. Graduates are applying for the job of a sweeper. What does this mean is that required skill is not available. For that, we are also preparing an apprenticeship programme which we will announce tomorrow.”

He also said that the government is preparing a new arrangement for statistics in which every employment will be mapped and a “correct picture” will come in front of the public. This comes in the wake of the government junking the NSSO report that pegged unemployment at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

Hitting out at the Opposition Congress over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on selling pakoda, the minister said, “Yes, it (selling pakoda) is employment. Instead of stealing and corruption, running a house honestly and earning self respect is employment,” he said.