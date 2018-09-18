Sixteen-member Lankan team visits Pune to take archaeology lessons

The Sri Lankan delegation in Pune. Express The Sri Lankan delegation in Pune. Express

Malsha Chathurini, a third-year undergraduate archaeology student from the University of Sri Jayewardhanapura, Sri Lanka, is excited on her first foreign trip, that too to India, and learn about scientific techniques used in archaeology.

Chathurini is among the 14 students and two faculty members from the Lankan university, who are on a two-week training hosted by Deccan College in the city. During their stay, the delegation will visit a range of archaeological sites at Junnar, besides undertaking hands-on training in laboratory techniques used to interpret ancient data.

The two institutes, that have entered a five-year MoU to collaborate in the field of archaeology, are currently working at Rajagala in Sri Lanka’s Ampara district. After excavations carried out by an Indo-Lanka team from these universities, several vital remains of the pre-historic era and key remains related to the origin of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, were discovered.

“It was a great learning experience from the field. I am now looking forward to master the skills required to interpret the data scientifically,’’ said Chathurini.

Being at Deccan College feels special said Dr Gamini Ranasinghe, director, Rajagala Excavation site. “We have worked closely with Indian archaeologists. I have not seen such laboratory facilities elsewher,” said Ranasinghe.

According to Prof Alexander Kapukotuwa, head of History and Archaeology at University of Sri Jayewardhanapura, the Indo-Lankan collaboration will continue in the years to come. “We have found so many evidences from the pre-historic era from Mahalena, the main cave in the Rajagala cave complex. We will continue this work with Deccan College in the years ahead,’’ he said.

Deccan College V-C, Prof Vasant Shinde, said: “This collaboration between the two universities is a good sign towards improving our understanding towards the heritage of the South Asian region.’’

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App