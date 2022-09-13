scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

SIU launches Symbiosis School of Online and Digital Learning; check how to apply

Interested candidates can apply for online courses at the official Symbiosis website — dm.ssodl.edu.in. Candidates have time till October 30 to apply for these courses, which will begin on November 15.

Symbiosis University, Symbiosis University online courses, Online courses, Symbiosis University ug admissionsThe new school will offer a host of Undergraduate and Post-graduate online programmes. (File image)

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) today launched Symbiosis School of Online and Digital Learning (SSODL). Interested candidates can apply for online courses at the official Symbiosis website — dm.ssodl.edu.in.

The new school will offer a host of Undergraduate and Post-graduate online programmes such as BBA, BSc in Economics, BCA, MBA, MSc in Computer Applications, MSc in Data Sciences, MSc in Economics and MA in Mass Communication. Candidates have time till October 30 to apply for these courses, which will begin on November 15.

SIMC online programmes: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the Symbiosis website — dm.ssodl.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online programmes’ available in the top scroll.

Step 3: Click on ‘enroll now’ option given in the top scroll and register by keying in all the personal and contact details.

Step 4: Register for their choice of programme online and pay the registration fee, virtually to secure registration. They can attach the scanned copy of the required documents for verification by SSODL and then pay the programme fee online.

The application fees is Rs 750 for UG programmes and Rs 1000 for PG programmes (for single programme depending on the programme level).

Upon completion of the payment process, candidates would need to take a printout of the submitted application form and courier it to SSODL along with the photocopies of required documents.  After that, candidates will receive their study material from SSODL within 15 days from the date of admission.

Under these online programmes, students will also undergo workshops and boot camps to develop entrepreneurship and leadership skills, in addition to peer networking opportunities. Further, students will undergo online assessments in all courses under the SSODL programme. Although the courses and assessments will be held online, students will get the opportunity to interact with the faculty for live lectures and discussion forums or to address any curriculum-based query.

