Sisodia writes to DU V-C over governing bodies being ‘targeted’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday wrote to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor alleging that not extending the term of Delhi government nominees on Governing Bodies (GB) of DU colleges funded by them was a “politically targeted move”, and an attempt to “sideline them”.

The Delhi government funds 28 DU colleges— 12 of which are fully funded and 16 are partially funded. The tenure for the Delhi government nominees on the GB ended on March 8. On February 20, Sisodia had also written to DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi, asking him to extend their term.

When this was not done, Sisodia wrote another letter on Wednesday. “I have come to know about the undue prolonged delay in these GB formations. Such delays hamper ongoing development projects in colleges. DU has followed a well-established convention of extending the tenure of Governing Bodies, but this hasn’t been observed in the instant case,” he said.

“Sidelining Delhi government nominees… by not extending the tenure, is a politically targeted move. The political overtone in this whole process is quite palpable and is not expected from your high academic office. So, I again request you to extend the tenure of GBs by three months under the statutory provision concerned without any further delay,” he added.

The principal of a DU college fully funded by the Delhi government, who did not wish to be named, said, “This is not happening for the first time. Earlier too, we went a full year without government-appointed GB members.” Tyagi and DU Registrar Tarun Das did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.