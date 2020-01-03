Sisodia launches double-shift school: At Shahbad Dairy, new school for 4,400 kids

The building was inaugurated by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo) The building was inaugurated by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo)

A massive red and yellow structure has been added to the landscape of North West Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy — a new building for a double-shift Delhi government school inaugurated on Thursday.

The new four-storey building will now house the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Shahbad Dairy in the morning shift and the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Shahbad Dairy in the afternoon shift — both of which have around 2,200 students each.

It has been a long wait for the area’s students who had been travelling by rickshaw to Prahladpur to study for the last three years. It has been a long wait for the area’s students who had been travelling by rickshaw to Prahladpur to study for the last three years.

With 148 rooms, the building also has wheelchair ramps going up to the top floor and an open courtyard in the middle. It has been a long wait for the area’s students who had been travelling by rickshaw to Prahladpur to study for the last three years.

On Thursday, the mood was upbeat. “I’m happy because our old school building had water issues and filthy bathrooms,” said Karishma, a Class XI student.

The building was inaugurated by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. “When I first visited this school, I saw its dilapidated condition and decided it would have to be torn down and reconstructed. I know the past year has been challenging for students and staff while it was being reconstructed… Our aim was to reconstruct this building in such a way that we wouldn’t be in need of another renovation for at least the next 20 years,” he said.

With 148 rooms, the building also has wheelchair ramps going up to the top floor and an open courtyard in the middle. With 148 rooms, the building also has wheelchair ramps going up to the top floor and an open courtyard in the middle.

He said the upcoming elections will be ‘the first in the country in which people will vote on the basis of education”.

“Government schools are being shut down across the country today. Thousands of government schools in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand are being shut down, government schools of Uttar Pradesh are being privatised… If a government cannot run government schools, that government should resign… Delhi is the only state where new government schools are being revamped, and parents are taking their kids out of private schools to enrol them in government schools,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App