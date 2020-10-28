Sisodia lauds school as 5 students crack IIT, 22 qualify NEET

In July, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said they would be re-engaged as part of the remote teaching-learning plan.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday visited the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya, Paschim Vihar to congratulate its teachers and principal, as five students from the school have been selected in different branches of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Twenty two students from school had also qualified NEET.

During his interaction, Sisodia said, “If five students can go to IITs and 22 clear NEET from a single Delhi government school, then other schools can achieve this feat too. The best practices from this school should be adopted by other schools so that we can repeat and multiply this success.”

“It is the dream of Hon’ble Chief Minister that every child of Delhi should get such exciting, and valuable opportunities to enhance their talent, and make the country proud. By learning from your best practices and approaches, we want to create more opportunities for children in all schools for a brighter future,” he added.

Sisodia said the 98% result in the Class XII board results, and the “scale of success in JEE and NEET” showed that the quality of government schools in Delhi had improved drastically.

“We have to learn from these successes to make Delhi’s education revolution so effective that it will not only inspire our country but the whole world,” he said.

Principal Preeti Saxena said the school had adopted the Five-C’s model — Connect, Counselling, Constant Motivation, Curiosity and Creative Thinking — which enhances the educational experience. School teachers also said they were making a “conscious effort to change the perception among the children that to succeed in JEE, NEET, one needs to enroll in expensive coaching”.

“The teachers also expressed their gratitude to the Arvind Kejriwal-led govt. for the training they’ve received, including being able to visit Cambridge and Singapore for the same. They also said that technological devices like tablets that were provided to them by the Delhi govt. upscaled their teaching,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

