Sisodia lashes out at BJP-run DDA for not allotting enough land for school

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-run DDA for not giving enough land for construction of a school that has been operating out of an Eidgah, calling the BJP anti-education.

Advertising

No immediate response was available from the BJP or the DDA.

Sisodia said the DDA committed to the high court to give 4,000 sq metre of land to the Delhi government for construction of a school which has been operating out of an Eidgah since 1976 in Ballimaran area.

“But now the DDA is saying it would allot just 1,600sq metre of land and reduce the number of classes that would be taught. They are planning to give just a lane for the school which is not acceptable,” he told reporters.

He lashed out at the DDA for being “anti-education”.

“Once again, the BJP has proved its anti-education stand. They want our country to remain illiterate,” he said.