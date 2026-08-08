India cut 3,282 single-teacher schools in a year, yet 5 states added thousands

Andhra Pradesh recorded the largest increase in the country. Its single-teacher school count rose from 12,912 to 16,357, an addition of 3,445 schools, even though it already had one of the highest counts among states in 2024-25. (AI Image)

India’s count of single-teacher schools fell from 1,04,125 in 2024-25 to 1,00,843 in 2025-26, a net decline of 3,282 schools over a year. The figures come from UDISE reports, the government’s official school education database, and were also tabled in the Rajya Sabha in late July, in response to a question on teacher vacancies.

A single-teacher school is one where a lone teacher is responsible for all classes and subjects, and is widely used as a marker of under-resourced schooling.

The national number, which showed a larger decline, does not reflect a uniform trend across states. Data for both years show that five states alone cut more than 11,000 single-teacher schools between them, a figure over three times the size of the national net decline. At the same time, several other states added thousands of such schools to their count. The overall drop of 3,282 is the net result of these two opposing trends.