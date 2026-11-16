120 Indian, Singaporean students battle for S$88,000 hackathon prize, scholarships

The fourth edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon (SIH) began on November 15 at Singapore Management University (SMU), bringing together 120 students from 55 higher education institutions across India and Singapore to develop technology-based solutions to real-world challenges. The three-day event, themed ‘Build a Better Future’, will conclude on November 17.

A key announcement at the inaugural ceremony was the launch of the Nupur and Amrish Bahadur Scholarship, instituted by Indian-origin businessman Amrish Bahadur and his wife Nupur Agarwala Bahadur. The scholarship will support four outstanding participants from the second, third and fourth editions of the hackathon, irrespective of their nationality, in pursuing postgraduate studies at SMU.

The scholarships will cover programmes including the Master of IT in Business, Master of Science in Business AI, and Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. According to SMU, the initiative aims to help former participants build skills in technology, business, innovation and entrepreneurship.

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The hackathon was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Singapore Education Minister Desmond Lee. Addressing participants, Joshi urged students to think beyond national boundaries and develop solutions for humanity, while Lee encouraged them to build lasting connections that could create opportunities in both countries.

This year’s edition will see 20 mixed-country teams compete across four tracks: Emerging Technologies; FinTech and InsurTech; Sustainability and Climate Action; and Social Innovation and Inclusive Development. The challenges have been developed with industry and government partners and cover areas such as using artificial intelligence in enterprise sales, improving insurance access against climate risks, helping Indian smallholder farmers meet buyer requirements, and supporting disadvantaged and lower-income senior citizens.

The teams will present their solutions at the grand finals on November 17, competing for S$88,000 in cash prizes. Participants will also get opportunities to interact with industry representatives, potential employers and mentors. Companies including GIC, Singapore Airlines, Singtel and Temasek are participating in a talent networking session, with opportunities for internships, projects and careers.

The event is co-organised by SMU’s Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, in collaboration with TiE Singapore.

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First proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his then Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in 2018, the hackathon aims to strengthen collaboration between the two countries’ academic, innovation and start-up ecosystems. After two editions in India, the event has returned to Singapore this year.

(With PTI inputs)