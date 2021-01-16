Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Prelims entrance exam result today, Main to be held on Jan 30

Bihar School Education Board will declare the result of the entrance exam held for admission to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) today. The result is for the preliminary exam and the main exam will be held on January 30, the official notice informed. The SAV prelims entrance test was held on December 17.

As many as 600 boys and 600 girls will get their results at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The selected candidates will also be able to download their admit card for the Main exam from the official website along with the result. Meanwhile, on the same day, BSEB will also release the BSEB inter admit card 2020.

The main exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held at 9:50 am and the second from 1:50 pm. Candidates will have to enter the exam hall 10 minutes before the beginning of the exam. The main exam will be held in two papers both in Hindi and English. Each question paper will be for 150 marks and the total exam will be for 300 marks.

The paper-I will have 100 marks’ subjective questions from mathematics and 50 MCQs from the intellectual ability. In paper-II, 40 marks will be for English, Hindi, Science each, and the rest 30 marks will be for social science. Paper-II will be an MCQ-based exam.

In BSEB 2019 result, nine out of top 10 students including the topper Sawan Raj Bharti are from the same school — Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui. Further in the top 18 too, 16 students were from the SAV. In 2020 result, three students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya were among the top 10 performers in the state.