SIMSREE organises annual flagship event Mrudgandha 2023

Sydenham Institute of Management Studies Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) held their annual flagship event Mrudgandha 2023 on February 11, 2023. This year’s theme was “Inclusive Tomorrow”.

In this year’s event, the theme had three verticals namely combating illiteracy, empowering women and embracing disability. The event has several sub-events such as Samyak, Drishtikon, Urjaa, Pratibimb and Antarchaksu.

Samyak is a social case study competition, in which this year’s problem statement of the case study was around menstrual hygiene and sustainable menstruation products. Another event was Pratibimb, which is a photography competition which aimed to depict “Inclusivity” through pictures.

In Drishtikon, a panel discussion was conducted on the central theme of Mrudgandha. The discussion, which was headed by several experts from around the country, showcased the different aspects of inclusivity in the corporate world and also talked about the various government initiatives.

Antarchaksu was a simulation experience in association with Xaviers Resource Centre for the visually challenged. This year, to raise awareness about the lives of the people with blindness and low vision, participants engaged in basic day-to-day activities which tends to be a challenge for the visually impaired. The aim was to spread awareness and sensitise participants on this issue.

Urjaa comprised of several entertaining acts including theatrical plays, orchestrated musical numbers, spill poetry, stand up comedy, magic show, and more.

The event was conducted by the SSR (Student Social Responsibility) committee, which is the CSR committee of SIMSREE.