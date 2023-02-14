scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

SIMSREE organises annual flagship event Mrudgandha 2023

In this year's event, the theme had three verticals namely combating illiteracy, empowering women and embracing disability

The event was conducted by the SSR (Student Social Responsibility) committee, which is the CSR committee of SIMSREE.The event was conducted by the SSR (Student Social Responsibility) committee, which is the CSR committee of SIMSREE. (File image)

Sydenham Institute of Management Studies Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) held their annual flagship event Mrudgandha 2023 on February 11, 2023. This year’s theme was “Inclusive Tomorrow”.

In this year’s event, the theme had three verticals namely combating illiteracy, empowering women and embracing disability. The event has several sub-events such as Samyak, Drishtikon, Urjaa, Pratibimb and Antarchaksu.

Samyak is a social case study competition, in which this year’s problem statement of the case study was around menstrual hygiene and sustainable menstruation products. Another event was Pratibimb, which is a photography competition which aimed to depict “Inclusivity” through pictures.

In Drishtikon, a panel discussion was conducted on the central theme of Mrudgandha. The discussion, which was headed by several experts from around the country, showcased the different aspects of inclusivity in the corporate world and also talked about the various government initiatives.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

Antarchaksu was a simulation experience in association with Xaviers Resource Centre for the visually challenged. This year, to raise awareness about the lives of the people with blindness and low vision, participants engaged in basic day-to-day activities which tends to be a challenge for the visually impaired. The aim was to spread awareness and sensitise participants on this issue.

Urjaa comprised of several entertaining acts including theatrical plays, orchestrated musical numbers, spill poetry, stand up comedy, magic show, and more.

The event was conducted by the SSR (Student Social Responsibility) committee, which is the CSR committee of SIMSREE.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:46 IST
Next Story

Mumbai resident calls courier company to check order status, loses Rs 1 lakh

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close