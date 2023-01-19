scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
IIT Kanpur launches professional certificate programme in ethical hacking and penetration testing

Simplilearn Partners with IIT Kanpur for a Professional Certificate Program. For more details candidates can visit the official website of IIT Kanpur — iitk.ac.in.

Simplilearn the world's top online boot camp for digital economy skills training announced its partnership with IIT Kanpur for a professional certificate program in ethical hacking and penetration testing.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur launched a new professional certificate programme in ethical hacking and penetration testing in collaboration with Simplilearn which is a boot camp for digital economy skills training.

This programme enables learners to acquire the required skill set to analyze system security through a vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking. It will also enable them to master essential skills through hands-on training in real-world cases. 

Read |IIT Kanpur and University of Alberta, Canada collaborate for joint doctoral degree

In order to apply for this programme, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in a related field and basic knowledge of cybersecurity and programming. For more details candidates can visit the official website of IIT Kanpur — iitk.ac.in.

The programme will cover skills such as ethical hacking, cryptography concepts, network security, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, reconnaissance, web app threats, generating payload, exploiting and gaining access, and anonymity concepts. It will also cover tools such as Burpsuite, Google Dork, MX Toolbox, Robtex, Nmap, etc. 

Also read |IIT Kanpur, Apollo sign MoU for research collaboration in medical technology

Simplilearn’s JobAssist Programme will consist of free IIM Jobs Pro membership of 6 months, resume-building assistance, interview preparation for learners, and career mentorship. The programme will start with an orientation that will cover all the core concepts needed to become a cybersecurity professional. This will be followed by classes on ethical hacking, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber security capstone project, and cybersecurity academic masterclasses from IIT Kanpur. 

 

 

