IIIT-Tiruchirappalli to provide PG programme in digital marketing and analytics

Edtech company Simplilearn and IIIT Tiruchirappalli have collaborated to offer an exclusive Post-Graduate programme in digital marketing and analytics. The programme is designed for students and professionals intending to learn application-based digital marketing skills.

With over 150 hours of learning spanning four to five months, the programme consists of a comprehensive curriculum that focuses on digital marketing and analytical skills. Upon completing the programme, learners will receive a certificate from IIIT Tiruchirappalli along with alumni status from the institute.

The programme will include self-learning videos, live classes, assignments, projects, and masterclasses from IIIT Tiruchirappalli. The PG program is designed to help learners master digital marketing skills like SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, search engine marketing, email marketing, and mobile marketing, along with data and AI in marketing and web analytics.

The programme also has a Capstone project to give learners hands-on experience in these professional areas. At the end of the course, learners will understand how they can synergise their skills to create and implement an effective marketing strategy.