Sikkim TET, NEHU exams postponed

In the wake of the unrest in several parts of the Northeast, the Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test, scheduled to be held on December 14, has been postponed. The state government has not released a new date for the Sikkim TET. In a note on the official website, the exam authority said, “The Government has decided to postpone the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Test (STET), scheduled to be held on 14th December 2019 (Saturday) till further order.”

The STET is held to determine the eligibility criteria for appointment of the primary teacher for classes 1 to 5 and for Elementary (Graduate) teacher for classes 6 to 8. The admit card of the Sikkim TET 2019 is available for download on the official website of SHRDD at sikkimhrdd.org.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya has also deferred December 13 and 14 exams. “In view of unavoidable circumstances, all under-graduate/post-graduate examinations scheduled on December 13, 14 2019 stands deferred until further orders,” as per a notice available on the official website.

Earlier, Gauhati and Dibrugarh universities have postponed their exams. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India also postponed exams in Agartala, Guwahati, Shillong and Duliajan due to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. According to a notification, the dates for the rescheduled exams will be released later by the institute.

