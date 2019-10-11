Signing of tripartite MoU a meek act: DUTA

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has accused the university administration of “succumbing meekly” to the “arm-twisting tactics” of the Central government by signing the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with the MHRD and UGC. The teachers’ body alleged the agreement will push the university towards “commercialisation and privatisation”.

Despite year-long protests by DUTA and other teachers’ groups, DU signed the MoU last week. The MHRD, in September last year, had warned DU that funding to it would be stopped if the MoU was not signed.

It is not clear which version of the MoU — the original draft or the amended version passed by DU’s Executive Council in July this year — was signed.

“The signing of the tripartite MoU by the DU V-C… has demonstrated that concern for the university is at the bottom of his priorities, if not his complete lack of concern…,” DUTA President Rajib Ray said.

DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Among the draft MoU’s most controversial features is a section called “exercise of enhanced autonomy and delegation of financial powers”, which asks universities to “ensure gradual annual increase in user charges/fee charged by it for various courses and facilities”. It also mentions that release of funds and loans from HEFA for expansion of infrastructure will depend on the institution’s performance. ens