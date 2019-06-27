Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 90 90 90 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 87 84 84 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 91.5 88.5 88 88 85.5 88.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 90 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) History 83 80 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 73 73 73 75 76 B.A (Hons) English 92 89 85 85 85 90 B.A (Hons) Geography 92 90 88 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 55 55 55 55 55 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 86 85 85 83 85 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 73 70 70 70 70 70 B.A Programme 78.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 75.5 B.Com 91.5 87 87 87 87 87 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 88.5 88.5 88.5 88.5 88.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 88 86 85 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 82 81 81 81 B.A (Hons) English 91 87 84 84 84 89 B.A (Hons) Geography 86 82 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 69 69 69 69 69 B.A (Hons) History Closed 78.5 78.5 78.5 78.5 78.5 B.Com 90 85 81 81 84 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75 71 70 70 74 75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 88 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 86 86 86 83.5 86.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 50 50 50 50 50 B.Com (Hons) 92 86 83 83 85 85 B.A Programme 78.5 73 72 72 72 72 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 84 83 83 80 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 87 83 81 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 81 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.5 84 78 75 75 84 B.A (Hons) English 90.75 86 83.5 83 83 88 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 86 86 86 84.5 86 B.A (Hons) Geography 85.5 80 78 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 67 67 67 67 67 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 82 81 79 82 B.Com (Hons) Closed 83 79 75 79 79 B.A Programme Closed 72.5 71.5 71 Closed 71 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68 65 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) History Closed 77.5 78 75 75 75 B.Com 89 80 77 72 77 77 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 50 50 50 50 50 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 87 80 78 78 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 77 79 79 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 80 80 80 82 82 B.A (Hons) English 89.75 84.5 83 82 82 86 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 79.5 79.5 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67.75 Closed 63 Closed 64 B.A (Hons) History Closed 76.5 Closed 74 74 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 81 81.5 78 75 80 B.Com (Hons) 91.5 82 77 73 79 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Economics 91.5 82 76 73 74 83 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 66 66 66 66 B.Com 89 79.5 75 70 77 77 B.A Programme Closed 70 69 68 70 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 79.75 75 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 79 75 79 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 81.5 75.5 72 73 82 B.A (Hons) English 89.25 82.5 82 81 81 85 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 79.75 75 75 78 81 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 79 78 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79 80 75 72 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 62 Closed 63 B.A Programme Closed 67 Closed 65 68 69 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 73 Closed 72 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 65.5 65.5 65.5 65.5 B.Com 88 78.5 69 64 77 77 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 42 40 40 40 40 B.Com (Hons) 89.5 80 73 69 79 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 73 73 73 75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 78 74.5 79 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 81 75 71.5 72.5 81.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 79.5 74 73 78 81 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 79 78 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 60.5 Closed 61.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79 80 73 72 75 B.A Programme Closed 65 69 60 Closed 68 B.Com 86.5 78 Closed 63 77 77 B.Com (Hons) 89 78.5 71.5 67 77 77 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 42 40 40 40 40 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 72 Closed 70 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 81 81 80 80 84 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 65 65 65 65 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 72 72 72 75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 77 73.5 78 78 B.A (Hons) English 87.5 79.5 80 79 79 82 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 79 77.75 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 59 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 71 Closed 69 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed 64 64 64 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 72.5 71.5 81 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 79.25 73.5 72 77.5 80 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80 74 70.5 71 81.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 40 Closed 40 Closed 40 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 58 67.5 68 B.Com Closed 78 Closed 63 77 77 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78.5 71.5 67 77 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 75.5 71.5 77 77 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 71 71 72 75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 78.5 72 68.5 69 81.5 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 78.5 77 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 57 Closed 58 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 40 Closed 40 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 68 68 76 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 55 66 68 B.Com Closed 78 Closed 63 77 77 B.A (Hons) English 86 75 78.5 75 77 78 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed 62 62 62 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 78 72 69 74.5 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 69 Closed 68 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78.5 71.5 67 77 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 70.75 70.75 71.75 74.75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 75 70.5 77 77 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 78 71 67.5 68 81.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 56 Closed 57 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 68 Closed 67 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 78.25 76.75 Closed 78.75 78.75 B.A (Hons) English 85 74.75 78.25 74.75 76.75 77.75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed 61.75 61.75 61.75 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 77.75 71.75 68.75 74.25 77.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 67.75 67.75 75.75 B.Com Closed 77.75 Closed 62.75 76.75 76.75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78.25 71.25 66.75 76.75 76.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 40 Closed 40 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 54.75 65.75 67.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 78 79.5 77 78 80 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 78.5 77.25 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 70 Closed 69 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed 63 63 63 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 Closed 59 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 79 73 70 75 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 40 Closed 40 Closed 40 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78.5 71.5 67 77 77 B.Com Closed 78 Closed 63 77 77 B.A Programme Closed Closed 69 57 67 68 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 79 73 69.5 70 81.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 70 70 79 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.