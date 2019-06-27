Toggle Menu
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
90
90
90
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
87
84
84
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
91.5
88.5
88
88
85.5
88.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
90
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) History
83
80
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
73
73
73
75
76
B.A (Hons) English
92
89
85
85
85
90
B.A (Hons) Geography
92
90
88
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
55
55
55
55
55
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
86
85
85
83
85
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
73
70
70
70
70
70
B.A Programme
78.5
74.5
74.5
74.5
74.5
75.5
B.Com
91.5
87
87
87
87
87
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
88.5
88.5
88.5
88.5
88.5
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
88
86
85
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
82
81
81
81
B.A (Hons) English
91
87
84
84
84
89
B.A (Hons) Geography
86
82
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
69
69
69
69
69
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
78.5
78.5
78.5
78.5
78.5
B.Com
90
85
81
81
84
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75
71
70
70
74
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
88
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
86
86
86
83.5
86.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
50
50
50
50
50
B.Com (Hons)
92
86
83
83
85
85
B.A Programme
78.5
73
72
72
72
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
84
83
83
80
83
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
87
83
81
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
81
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.5
84
78
75
75
84
B.A (Hons) English
90.75
86
83.5
83
83
88
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
86
86
86
84.5
86
B.A (Hons) Geography
85.5
80
78
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
67
67
67
67
67
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
82
81
79
82
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
83
79
75
79
79
B.A Programme
Closed
72.5
71.5
71
Closed
71
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68
65
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
77.5
78
75
75
75
B.Com
89
80
77
72
77
77
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
50
50
50
50
50
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
87
80
78
78
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
77
79
79
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
80
80
80
82
82
B.A (Hons) English
89.75
84.5
83
82
82
86
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
79.5
79.5
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67.75
Closed
63
Closed
64
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
76.5
Closed
74
74
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
81
81.5
78
75
80
B.Com (Hons)
91.5
82
77
73
79
79
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Economics
91.5
82
76
73
74
83
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
66
66
66
66
B.Com
89
79.5
75
70
77
77
B.A Programme
Closed
70
69
68
70
70
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
79.75
75
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
79
75
79
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
81.5
75.5
72
73
82
B.A (Hons) English
89.25
82.5
82
81
81
85
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
79.75
75
75
78
81
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
79
78
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79
80
75
72
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
Closed
63
B.A Programme
Closed
67
Closed
65
68
69
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
72
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
65.5
65.5
65.5
65.5
B.Com
88
78.5
69
64
77
77
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
42
40
40
40
40
B.Com (Hons)
89.5
80
73
69
79
79
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
73
73
73
75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
78
74.5
79
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
81
75
71.5
72.5
81.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
79.5
74
73
78
81
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
79
78
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
60.5
Closed
61.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79
80
73
72
75
B.A Programme
Closed
65
69
60
Closed
68
B.Com
86.5
78
Closed
63
77
77
B.Com (Hons)
89
78.5
71.5
67
77
77
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
42
40
40
40
40
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
Closed
70
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
81
81
80
80
84
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
65
65
65
65
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
72
72
72
75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
77
73.5
78
78
B.A (Hons) English
87.5
79.5
80
79
79
82
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
79
77.75
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
64
64
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
72.5
71.5
81
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
79.25
73.5
72
77.5
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80
74
70.5
71
81.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
40
Closed
40
Closed
40
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
67.5
68
B.Com
Closed
78
Closed
63
77
77
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78.5
71.5
67
77
77
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
75.5
71.5
77
77
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
71
71
72
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
78.5
72
68.5
69
81.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
78.5
77
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
Closed
58
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
Closed
40
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
68
76
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
66
68
B.Com
Closed
78
Closed
63
77
77
B.A (Hons) English
86
75
78.5
75
77
78
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
62
62
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
78
72
69
74.5
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
Closed
68
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78.5
71.5
67
77
77
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
70.75
70.75
71.75
74.75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
75
70.5
77
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
78
71
67.5
68
81.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
Closed
57
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
Closed
67
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
78.25
76.75
Closed
78.75
78.75
B.A (Hons) English
85
74.75
78.25
74.75
76.75
77.75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
61.75
61.75
61.75
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
77.75
71.75
68.75
74.25
77.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
67.75
67.75
75.75
B.Com
Closed
77.75
Closed
62.75
76.75
76.75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78.25
71.25
66.75
76.75
76.75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
Closed
40
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
54.75
65.75
67.75
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
78
79.5
77
78
80
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
78.5
77.25
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
63
63
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
Closed
59
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
79
73
70
75
79
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
40
Closed
40
Closed
40
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78.5
71.5
67
77
77
B.Com
Closed
78
Closed
63
77
77
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
69
57
67
68
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
79
73
69.5
70
81.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
70
79
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

