Shyam Lal College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shyam Lal College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi 85 80 76 76 76 77 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 87 86 86 86 83 B.Com 94 88.5 86.5 86.5 86 85 B.Com (Hons) 96 91 88 88 88 87 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 91 86 86 86 87 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 91 86 86 86 86.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85.5 80.5 76.5 76.5 76.5 75.5 B.A Programme 89.5 84.5 81.5 80.5 80.5 79.5 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 91 88 88 88 86.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.5 87.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 82.5 B.Com 94 88.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 83 82 79 79 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.5 86 82.5 79 79 83 B.Com (Hons) 93 88 85 79 79 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 75.5 71 69 69 71 B.A Programme 86 81 78 74 74 79 B.Com 91 85 83 79 79 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 91 83.5 80 70 70 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 82 80 70 70 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77.5 72.5 69 65 65 70 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 84 81 70 70 80 B.A Programme 82.5 76 74 70 70 75 B.Com 88.5 81 79 70 70 80 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 90 82 76 65 65 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85.5 80 79 Closed 60 75 B.Com 86.5 77.5 72 65 64 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi 73.5 70 66 60 60 65 B.A Programme 78.5 73 71 65 65 70 B.Com (Hons) 89.25 80 73 65 65 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 88.5 79 72 60 55 79 B.A Programme 76.5 70 69 60 55 67 B.A (Hons) Hindi 72.25 69 Closed 55 55 63 B.A (Hons) Political Science 83.5 78.5 78 Closed 55 74 B.Com (Hons) Closed 76 70 55 55 78 B.Com 86.25 75.5 68 55 55 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 77.5 Closed 50 73 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.5 Closed 50 50 62 B.A (Hons) Economics 88.25 78.5 71 50 50 78 B.Com (Hons) 89 Closed 69.5 50 50 75 B.Com Closed 75 67.75 50 50 75 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 66 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 87.5 77 69.75 Closed 47 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science 83.5 Closed Closed Closed 47 72 B.Com 84.75 74 67 47 47 73 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 47 65 B.Com (Hons) 86.75 75 67 47 47 73 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 47 47 60 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 45 45 58 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 76.75 60 Closed 45 74 B.A Programme Closed 70 Closed 42 45 63 B.Com Closed 72.75 64 40 45 71 B.Com (Hons) Closed 71.5 59 40.5 45 71 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 45 45 57 B.A (Hons) Economics 87 71.5 Closed Closed 45 73 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 69 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 62 B.Com (Hons) 86 71 Closed 40.5 45 70 B.Com Closed 69.5 Closed 40 45 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 86 70 Closed Closed 45 73 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 45 45 57 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 62 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 69 B.Com Closed 68.75 62.75 40 45 70 B.Com (Hons) 85.25 65 Closed 40.5 45 70 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.