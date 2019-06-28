Toggle Menu
Shyam Lal College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/shyam-lal-college-evening-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249611/

Shyam Lal College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Shyam Lal College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
Shyam Lal College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Shyam Lal College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85
80
76
76
76
77
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
87
86
86
86
83
B.Com
94
88.5
86.5
86.5
86
85
B.Com (Hons)
96
91
88
88
88
87
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
91
86
86
86
87
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.5
91
86
86
86
86.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85.5
80.5
76.5
76.5
76.5
75.5
B.A Programme
89.5
84.5
81.5
80.5
80.5
79.5
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
91
88
88
88
86.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.5
87.5
86.5
86.5
86.5
82.5
B.Com
94
88.5
86.5
86.5
86.5
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
83
82
79
79
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.5
86
82.5
79
79
83
B.Com (Hons)
93
88
85
79
79
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
75.5
71
69
69
71
B.A Programme
86
81
78
74
74
79
B.Com
91
85
83
79
79
82
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
91
83.5
80
70
70
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
82
80
70
70
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77.5
72.5
69
65
65
70
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
84
81
70
70
80
B.A Programme
82.5
76
74
70
70
75
B.Com
88.5
81
79
70
70
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
90
82
76
65
65
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85.5
80
79
Closed
60
75
B.Com
86.5
77.5
72
65
64
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
73.5
70
66
60
60
65
B.A Programme
78.5
73
71
65
65
70
B.Com (Hons)
89.25
80
73
65
65
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
88.5
79
72
60
55
79
B.A Programme
76.5
70
69
60
55
67
B.A (Hons) Hindi
72.25
69
Closed
55
55
63
B.A (Hons) Political Science
83.5
78.5
78
Closed
55
74
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
76
70
55
55
78
B.Com
86.25
75.5
68
55
55
77
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
77.5
Closed
50
73
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.5
Closed
50
50
62
B.A (Hons) Economics
88.25
78.5
71
50
50
78
B.Com (Hons)
89
Closed
69.5
50
50
75
B.Com
Closed
75
67.75
50
50
75
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
66
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
87.5
77
69.75
Closed
47
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
83.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
72
B.Com
84.75
74
67
47
47
73
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
65
B.Com (Hons)
86.75
75
67
47
47
73
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
47
60
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
58
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
76.75
60
Closed
45
74
B.A Programme
Closed
70
Closed
42
45
63
B.Com
Closed
72.75
64
40
45
71
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
71.5
59
40.5
45
71
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
57
B.A (Hons) Economics
87
71.5
Closed
Closed
45
73
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
69
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
62
B.Com (Hons)
86
71
Closed
40.5
45
70
B.Com
Closed
69.5
Closed
40
45
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
86
70
Closed
Closed
45
73
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
57
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
62
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
69
B.Com
Closed
68.75
62.75
40
45
70
B.Com (Hons)
85.25
65
Closed
40.5
45
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 DU B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
3 Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB)