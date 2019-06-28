Shyam Lal College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shyam Lal College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 95 90 89 89 89 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85 81 76 76 76 77 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 90 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) History 87 83 82 82 82 78 B.Com 93 88 85 85 85 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 87 86 86 86 83 B.Com (Hons) 96 90 85 85 85 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 93 90 90 90 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 93 90 90 90 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 93 88 87 87 87 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 93 88 87 87 87 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 93 88 87 87 87 84 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 93 88 87 87 87 83.7 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 93 88 87 87 87 83.7 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 93 88 87 87 87 83.7 B.A (Hons) History 86 82 81 81 81 77.4 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 91 86 86 86 86.85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85 80 76 76 76 76.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 87 86 86 86 82.8 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 91 88 88 88 86.85 B.A Programme 89 84 81 80 80 80 B.Com 93.5 88 86 86 86 84.15 B.A (Hons) English 95 90 89 89 89 85.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 88 85 80 75 75 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 89 86 80 75 75 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 85 80 75 75 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 87 83.5 80 80 84 B.A (Hons) History 85.5 81.5 80.5 80 80 77 B.Com 92 86 84 80 80 83 B.A Programme 87 82 79 75 75 80 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 89 86 80 80 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 81 76.5 72 70 70 72 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 84 83 80 80 81 B.A (Hons) English 92.5 87 85 84 80 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 85 83 77 70 75 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 84 77 70 75 77 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 85 83 77 70 75 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79.5 75.5 71.5 64 70 70 B.A (Hons) History 85 80.5 80 79 79 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 84 83 Closed 80 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.75 83.75 81.5 78 78 83 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 86 83 76 75 83 B.A Programme 85 80 76 72 75 76.5 B.A (Hons) English 90 84.5 82.5 81.5 78 81 B.Com 90 83 81 76 75 81 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 83 81 74 65 70 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 83 81 74 65 70 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 84 82 75 65 70 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 92 83 78 75 75 82 B.A Programme 83 77 75 70 72 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87 83 82.75 Closed 78 79 B.Com 89 81.5 78 73 72 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 74.5 71 63 69 70 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 83.5 80.5 80.5 76 79 B.A (Hons) History 84 79 78 77 75 75 B.Com (Hons) 91 83.5 80 73 73 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 82 79 72 60 60 74 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 84 81 73 60 60 75.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 82 79 71 60 60 74 B.A (Hons) Economics 90 81 75 75 70 81 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 81.5 79 80 74 79.75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 73.5 Closed 63 63 69.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 76 74 72 74 B.Com 89 80 75 68 65 80.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 77 68 65 82 B.A Programme 81 75.5 Closed 67 65 73 B.A (Hons) Political Science 86 Closed Closed 75 75 77.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 78.33 71 57 55 74 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 78 70 57 55 74 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 80.33 71 57 55 75 B.A (Hons) English 88.25 81 78.5 79.5 70 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80 74 70 67 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76.5 73.25 Closed 63 63 69 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 71 70 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 Closed Closed 72 77 B.Com 88.5 80 73 63 60 80 B.Com (Hons) 90 81 73 63 60 81 B.A Programme 81 75 Closed 65 62 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 77.33 61 45 45 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 75 61 45 45 74 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 58 45 45 74 B.A (Hons) Economics 87 71 66 50 50 80 B.A (Hons) History 83 Closed Closed 62 50 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 Closed 55 50 69 B.A (Hons) English 86 74 74 Closed 50 77 B.Com Closed 69 63 45 45 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 78 55 77 B.A Programme Closed 72 Closed 57 45 73 B.Com (Hons) Closed 66 56 45 45 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 86.25 79 78.5 79 68 78 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 78 72 65 65 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 72 Closed 63 60 69 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 80 65 77 B.Com 86 78 68 55 55 78 B.A Programme Closed 74.5 Closed 63 60 73 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 Closed 76 69 65 75.5 B.Com (Hons) 88 79 68 55 55 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 77 77 Closed 65 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 Closed 60 60 69 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 79.5 65 77 B.Com Closed 75 66 48 48 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 65 60 75.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 75 70 60 60 81 B.A Programme Closed 73.5 Closed 60 55 73 B.Com (Hons) Closed 73 62 48 48 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 86.25 76 76 Closed 60 78 B.A (Hons) Economics 88 72 68 55 50 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69 Closed 58 55 69 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 Closed Closed 63 55 75.5 B.A Programme Closed 73 Closed 59 50 73 B.Com Closed 70 60 45 45 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 79 62 77 B.Com (Hons) Closed 72 65 45 45 78 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.