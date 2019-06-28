Toggle Menu
Shyam Lal College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/shyam-lal-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249612/

Shyam Lal College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Shyam Lal College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Shyam Lal College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Shyam Lal College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
95
90
89
89
89
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85
81
76
76
76
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
90
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) History
87
83
82
82
82
78
B.Com
93
88
85
85
85
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
87
86
86
86
83
B.Com (Hons)
96
90
85
85
85
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
93
90
90
90
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96
93
90
90
90
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
93
88
87
87
87
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
93
88
87
87
87
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
93
88
87
87
87
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
93
88
87
87
87
83.7
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
93
88
87
87
87
83.7
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
93
88
87
87
87
83.7
B.A (Hons) History
86
82
81
81
81
77.4
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.5
91
86
86
86
86.85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85
80
76
76
76
76.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
87
86
86
86
82.8
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
91
88
88
88
86.85
B.A Programme
89
84
81
80
80
80
B.Com
93.5
88
86
86
86
84.15
B.A (Hons) English
95
90
89
89
89
85.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
88
85
80
75
75
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
89
86
80
75
75
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
85
80
75
75
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
87
83.5
80
80
84
B.A (Hons) History
85.5
81.5
80.5
80
80
77
B.Com
92
86
84
80
80
83
B.A Programme
87
82
79
75
75
80
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
89
86
80
80
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
81
76.5
72
70
70
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
84
83
80
80
81
B.A (Hons) English
92.5
87
85
84
80
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
85
83
77
70
75
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
84
77
70
75
77
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
85
83
77
70
75
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79.5
75.5
71.5
64
70
70
B.A (Hons) History
85
80.5
80
79
79
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
84
83
Closed
80
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.75
83.75
81.5
78
78
83
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
86
83
76
75
83
B.A Programme
85
80
76
72
75
76.5
B.A (Hons) English
90
84.5
82.5
81.5
78
81
B.Com
90
83
81
76
75
81
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
83
81
74
65
70
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
83
81
74
65
70
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
84
82
75
65
70
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
92
83
78
75
75
82
B.A Programme
83
77
75
70
72
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87
83
82.75
Closed
78
79
B.Com
89
81.5
78
73
72
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
74.5
71
63
69
70
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
83.5
80.5
80.5
76
79
B.A (Hons) History
84
79
78
77
75
75
B.Com (Hons)
91
83.5
80
73
73
82
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
82
79
72
60
60
74
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
84
81
73
60
60
75.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
82
79
71
60
60
74
B.A (Hons) Economics
90
81
75
75
70
81
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
81.5
79
80
74
79.75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
73.5
Closed
63
63
69.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
76
74
72
74
B.Com
89
80
75
68
65
80.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
77
68
65
82
B.A Programme
81
75.5
Closed
67
65
73
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86
Closed
Closed
75
75
77.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
78.33
71
57
55
74
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
78
70
57
55
74
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
80.33
71
57
55
75
B.A (Hons) English
88.25
81
78.5
79.5
70
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80
74
70
67
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76.5
73.25
Closed
63
63
69
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
70
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
72
77
B.Com
88.5
80
73
63
60
80
B.Com (Hons)
90
81
73
63
60
81
B.A Programme
81
75
Closed
65
62
73
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
77.33
61
45
45
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
75
61
45
45
74
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
58
45
45
74
B.A (Hons) Economics
87
71
66
50
50
80
B.A (Hons) History
83
Closed
Closed
62
50
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
Closed
55
50
69
B.A (Hons) English
86
74
74
Closed
50
77
B.Com
Closed
69
63
45
45
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
55
77
B.A Programme
Closed
72
Closed
57
45
73
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
66
56
45
45
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
86.25
79
78.5
79
68
78
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
78
72
65
65
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
72
Closed
63
60
69
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
65
77
B.Com
86
78
68
55
55
78
B.A Programme
Closed
74.5
Closed
63
60
73
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
Closed
76
69
65
75.5
B.Com (Hons)
88
79
68
55
55
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
77
77
Closed
65
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
Closed
60
60
69
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
79.5
65
77
B.Com
Closed
75
66
48
48
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
60
75.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
75
70
60
60
81
B.A Programme
Closed
73.5
Closed
60
55
73
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
73
62
48
48
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shyam Lal College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
86.25
76
76
Closed
60
78
B.A (Hons) Economics
88
72
68
55
50
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69
Closed
58
55
69
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
Closed
Closed
63
55
75.5
B.A Programme
Closed
73
Closed
59
50
73
B.Com
Closed
70
60
45
45
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
62
77
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
72
65
45
45
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.A (Hons) Economics Commerce Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 DU B.A (Hons) English Commerce Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
3 Sri Venketeswara College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details