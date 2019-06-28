Shri Ram College of Commerce (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shri Ram College of Commerce DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Com (Hons) 98.5 96.5 93.5 89 92 88.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 98.75 96.75 94.5 92.5 94.5 95.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 98.5 96.75 94.25 92.5 94.5 95.5 B.Com (Hons) 97.75 95.5 92.75 87.5 86.75 88.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 98.25 96.25 Closed 91.75 93.5 95 B.Com (Hons) 97.37 95 90.75 83.75 82 87.37 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 96 Closed 90.75 90.5 93.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94.87 90.75 Closed 80 87.37 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 96 Closed 90.75 88 92.75 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 90.5 Closed 80 87.37 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 96 Closed 90.75 87 92 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed Closed 79.5 87.37 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 96 94.25 90.75 87 Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed Closed 79.5 87.37 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 87.37 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 94.05 90.25 87 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 87.37 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 94 89.5 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 93.75 89.25 Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed Closed 77.5 87.37 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 93.75 89.25 Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed Closed 76.75 87.37 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.