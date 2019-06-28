Toggle Menu
Shri Ram College of Commerce (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Shri Ram College of Commerce Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

Shri Ram College of Commerce Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Shri Ram College of Commerce DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Com (Hons)
98.5
96.5
93.5
89
92
88.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
98.75
96.75
94.5
92.5
94.5
95.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
98.5
96.75
94.25
92.5
94.5
95.5
B.Com (Hons)
97.75
95.5
92.75
87.5
86.75
88.75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
98.25
96.25
Closed
91.75
93.5
95
B.Com (Hons)
97.37
95
90.75
83.75
82
87.37
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
96
Closed
90.75
90.5
93.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
94.87
90.75
Closed
80
87.37
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
96
Closed
90.75
88
92.75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
90.5
Closed
80
87.37
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
96
Closed
90.75
87
92
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79.5
87.37
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
96
94.25
90.75
87
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79.5
87.37
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
87.37
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
94.05
90.25
87
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
87.37
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
94
89.5
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
93.75
89.25
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.5
87.37
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shri Ram College of Commerce

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
93.75
89.25
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76.75
87.37
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

