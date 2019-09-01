Showcause notice to NSUI for Hardik Patel rally in JNU

A showcause notice was issued to the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Saturday by the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s election committee, for calling Hardik Patel for a march on campus, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Advertising

With the MCC in force and the polls scheduled for September 6, no outsider is allowed to canvass for organisations. An EC member said a showcause notice had already been issued to NSUI, asking them how Patel was being invited for a ‘mashal juloos’ from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga Hostel held Friday night.

“They replied to the notice, but the response was unsatisfactory. They violated the declaration all organisations had signed. They said they were unaware as to how Patel came. However, the event was held under the NSUI banner and the organiser was responsible for it. Even the party’s candidates were present,” the member said. The declaration stated that outsiders would not be invited to canvass for the polls.

“Today, they were sent another showcause notice. If they are unable to give a satisfactory response, action could be taken against them — ranging from a warning to cancellation of nomination,” the member said.

Advertising

Sunny Mehta, in-charge of the JNU NSUI unit, however, said, “Hardik Patel was there to drink tea at one of the dhabas. He met us for just 20 seconds. He is friends with one of our members, and just happened to be there. Many people from outside come to JNU.”

The organisation had put out messages on social media, stating that Patel would be addressing their rally. “But when we got the first notice from the EC, we took note of it. In fact, he did not even deliver a speech at the rally,” said Mehta. NSUI is only contesting the polls for the JNUSU president’s post this time. Last year, it had fielded candidates for all four posts.

The EC recently cancelled the nomination of an independent candidate for the post of president, as he had a disciplinary case pending against him.