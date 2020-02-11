Showcause to 12 IIMC students for ‘talk on affordable education’

Twelve students of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication were issued a showcause notice Monday and placed under suspension for five days. (File) Twelve students of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication were issued a showcause notice Monday and placed under suspension for five days. (File)

Twelve students of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication were issued a showcause notice Monday and placed under suspension for five days for continuing acts of alleged indiscipline. The students alleged the immediate reason was their organising a public talk on affordable education.

The 12 students have been actively involved in the anti-fee hike protest at IIMC.

Anima Ekka, Assistant Registrar (Administration), said in a notice: “From some time past, and more importantly on February 9, there have been concerted acts of indiscipline on the part of the students within the IIMC campus inspite of repeated counselling by the authorities in the administration as also faculty.”

“Inspite of repeated persuasion, the students did not mend their ways and continued to violate the code of conduct. Consequently, the IIMC administration is compelled to place the students under suspension forthwith for a period of five days, with immediate effect,” she added.

Students have been asked to respond to the notice by 5 pm on February 13 and respond “as to why further disciplinary action should not be taken against them for the acts of indiscipline on their part”.

“While as a part of suspension, the students who have been occupying seats in the hostel should have been temporarily rusticated from the hostel, the same is not being resorted to for the time being on humanitarian ground,” Ekka wrote.

A copy of the order was also issued to the students’ parents.

On February 9, the students had organised a talk “In Honour of Education” to “express their dissent for the way the IIMC administration is using Institute’s property”. Among the discussions was “how the students of various PG Diploma courses are considered inferior to the students of Development Journalism and Indian Information Service (IIS) probationers”.

Students alleged the “IIMC administration tried to mobilise students by spreading misinformation, and threatened to take disciplinary actions if students of IIMC expressed their dissent”.

Director General K S Dhatwalia and Dean of Students’ Welfare Anubhuti Yadav did not respond to calls and texts.

