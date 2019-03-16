Should I stop going to school: 400 kids against climate change

Children from schools in the capital gathered at Central Park in Connaught Place to join the global “Fridays for Future” protest against climate change. The protest was also held in Gurgaon.

“Fridays for Future” protest was started by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish student, in August 2018. It became a regular event and is held on the 15th of every month.

Students started rallying for the cause and on Friday, students in 112 countries, 1,787 locations over the world, came out in protest. In Delhi, close to 400 students gathered, holding placards and sloganeering.

“I can’t breathe. Should I stop going to school?” “Kids need clean air”. “No more excuses”, read some of the placards.

“My teachers say we must cover our face when we go out in winters, but I fall sick even in summers too. I can’t play outside, and if I do I can’t breathe,” said 13-year-old Arya Gupta.

Kriti Kakar, a Class XII student from Gurgaon’s Heritage School, who is also a member of the school’s centre for active citizenship to help save Aravallis, was also present at the protest.

“If the Aravallis are destroyed, we would lose a major carbon sink. Along with losing flora and fauna, the amount of greenhouse gases will significantly increase,” she said.