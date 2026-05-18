From bicycle tutor to coaching giant: Who is Shivraj Maotegaonkar, the 10th arrest by CBI in NEET paper leak case?

A viral video recently surfaced showing Maotegaonkar asking students how many questions from RCC's mock tests had appeared in the actual NEET paper.

The CBI’s arrest of Shivraj Maotegaonkar, founder of Latur-based RCC Classes, has put one of Maharashtra’s best-known coaching figures at the centre of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Maotegaonkar was arrested on Sunday after being questioned for the second time in a week. The CBI has alleged he was an “active member” of the network that leaked and circulated NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the May 3 examination. He is the tenth person arrested by the CBI in connection with the case.

What triggered the arrest

A viral video recently surfaced showing Maotegaonkar asking students how many questions from RCC’s mock tests had appeared in the actual NEET paper. Students responded that most of them had. On Sunday, CBI searched RCC’s Latur premises and questioned him in Pune simultaneously.