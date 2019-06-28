Shivaji College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shivaji College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 96 94 91 89 80 89 B.A (Hons) Hindi 83 81 79 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 90 89 88 87 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 70 78 65 65 60 63 B.A (Hons) Geography 92 89 87 88 82 83 B.Com 95 90 85 85 78 86 B.Com (Hons) 97 92 87 87 80 89 B.A (Hons) English 93 90 90 89 82 87 B.A (Hons) History 90 84 84 78 75 81 B.A Programme (History + Political Science) 88 86 84 83 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 93 90 80 75 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 92 88 82 82 87 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 89 85 85 68 85 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90 88 81 80 75 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 86 80 72 75 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 85 80 70 75 80 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 89 85 85 69 83 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 92 88 85 83 87 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 96 92 90 85 85 87 B.A Programme (Geography + History) 88 86 84 83 83 83 B.A Programme (Geography + Political) 88 86 84 83 83 83 B.A Programme (Economics + Political) 88 86 84 83 83 83 B.A Programme (Economics + Geography) 88 86 84 83 83 83 B.A Programme (English + Economics) 87 85 83 82 82 82 B.A Programme (English + Sociology) 87 85 83 82 82 82 B.A Programme (Hindi + Geography) 87 85 83 82 82 82 B.A Programme (Hindi + History) 87 85 83 82 82 82 B.A Programme (Hindi + Political Science) 87 85 83 82 82 82 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 96 94 92 91 91 74 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 93 90 87 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95 90 86 86 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 93 90 87 87 87 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 85 82 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93 90 86 86 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 93 90 80 80 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 86 82 80 80 80 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 91 88 82 81 75 75 B.A (Hons) English 94 91 91 90 88 88 B.A (Hons) Geography 92 91 89 89 88 88 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 95 92 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 90 89 88 87 87 B.A Programme 88 86 84 83 83 83 B.Com (Hons) 98 93 90 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 84 82 80 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 57 55 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) History 88 85 83 81 80 80 B.Com 96 91 88 86 86 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 90 84 72 65 65 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 93 91 85 82 82 82 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88 85 79 79 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 93 90 88 88 87 74 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 87 84.66 81 79 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93 91 85 82 82 82 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 87 80 80 65 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 85 80 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 93 88 84 84 65 Closed B.A (Hons) English 92 87 83 83 75 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 78 76 70 70 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.75 92 90 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) History 87 83.5 81.5 79 75 75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 57 55 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) Geography 90.5 88 87 87 75 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 89 88 87 75 75 B.A Programme 85 82 82 80 75 75 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 90 86 80 80 80 B.Com 94.5 90 85 80 80 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 92 88 83 83 80 72 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 90 80 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89.33 85 Closed 75 60 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 88.5 80 67 60 60 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 89.66 83 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91 85 82 75 60 Closed B.Sc (Life Sciences) 87.33 83 77 72 60 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 78 76 60 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 84 78 70 60 60 B.A (Hons) Geography 90 87.5 86 86 70 70 B.A (Hons) English Closed 85 81 80 70 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 Closed 87 85 Closed 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 77 75 72 Closed 65 B.A (Hons) History Closed 82.5 80.5 77 73 70 B.Com 93 86 81 78 70 70 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.5 88 82 75 70 70 B.A Programme 84.5 81 81 78 73 73 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 87 84 77 75 75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 57 55 50 50 50 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 84.33 79.33 73 59 79.33 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 87 82 80 79 82 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90 Closed Closed Closed 59 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 73 70 83 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 86.66 81.33 75 69 59 76.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 83 75 68 59 76 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92.66 Closed 79 74 74 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 59 82.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 84.33 77 72 59 77 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 87 80 72 69 84.5 B.A (Hons) English 91 84 Closed 77 Closed 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90.75 89 86.5 84 Closed 80.75 B.A (Hons) History 86.5 81.5 80 75 72.5 76.5 B.A Programme 84 80 80 75 71 74 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed 85.5 Closed 69.5 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 75.5 Closed 70 Closed 69 B.Com (Hons) 94 84 80 75 65 84 B.Com 92.25 84 79 75 61 82.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 56.5 Closed 49 49.5 50 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 86 81 75 75 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 Closed 79 Closed 56 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 82.66 72 68 83 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 89.66 78 70 70 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88.66 84 Closed Closed 55 78.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89.33 Closed 81.33 Closed 55 79.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 82 72 64 55 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 76 68 55 77 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 80 73 65 55 76.66 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 86.5 85 Closed 68.5 80 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85.5 78 68 60 84.5 B.A (Hons) English 90 83.5 Closed Closed Closed 80 B.A (Hons) History 85.5 80 Closed Closed 70 75.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 73 Closed 65 Closed 69 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 56 Closed 48 49 50 B.Com 91.75 82 Closed 70 55 81.75 B.A Programme Closed 78 Closed 70 69 74 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 83 78 70 60 83.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 88.5 86.25 83.5 Closed 80.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 85 80 73 73 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 89.66 72 82 68 83 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 84.66 81 Closed 55 79.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 86.66 Closed Closed 63 55 76.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 82 72 61 55 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 74 65 55 77 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 77.66 69 68 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 Closed 78 67 55 81.5 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88 83.66 79 Closed 55 78 B.A (Hons) English 89.5 83.5 81 Closed 69 79.5 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 86 84.5 Closed 68 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 71 Closed 63 Closed 69 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 54 Closed 45 45 50 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82.5 76 65 55 83.5 B.Com 91 81.5 78.75 68 55 81 B.A Programme 83.5 77.5 79 68.5 Closed 73.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 79.75 Closed Closed 68 75.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90.5 88.25 Closed 83.25 Closed 80.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.5 84 76 65 58 84.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 91.33 84 79 72 55 81.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90.5 Closed 76 65 55 80.5 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 86.66 82 77 Closed 55 76.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92.66 Closed 81.66 71.66 55 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 89 83.66 80.66 Closed 55 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85 78 Closed 62 55 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 77 68 55 82.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 80 70 55 55 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 72 60 55 77 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 82 74 55 55 84.5 B.A (Hons) English 89.5 83 Closed Closed 55 79.5 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed 84.25 Closed 55 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 88 84 82.25 Closed 80.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 Closed 60 Closed 69 B.A Programme 83 76.5 78 66 Closed 73 B.A (Hons) History Closed 79 Closed Closed 55 75.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 52 Closed 45 45 50 B.Com 90 81.25 Closed 65 55 80 B.Com (Hons) 93.25 81.25 74 60 55 83.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 82 Closed 68 55 81.33 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85.66 Closed 75 Closed Closed 75.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 88.5 75.25 64.25 55 80.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92.33 Closed 81 70 55 82.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 86 Closed 68 50 50 76 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 89 74 Closed Closed 82.66 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 82.66 Closed Closed Closed 50 72.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 87.66 82 78 Closed Closed 77.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 65 50 50 76 B.A (Hons) English Closed 81.5 79.5 Closed Closed 79.5 B.A (Hons) Geography 89 Closed 82 Closed Closed 79 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 75.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 86 83 80.25 Closed 80.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed 69 B.Com (Hons) Closed 77 68 53 50 83.25 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 77 71 50 55 84 B.Com 89 81 Closed 60 55 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 50 B.A Programme Closed 75 Closed 60 Closed 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 81.66 Closed 67.66 55 81.33 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85 Closed 74.33 Closed Closed 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 88 73 Closed Closed 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 88.25 75 63 55 80.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 91.66 Closed 80.66 69 55 81.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 65 50 50 76 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 72.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 64 50 50 76 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 86.66 80 77 Closed Closed 76.66 B.A (Hons) English Closed 80.5 78.5 Closed Closed 79.5 B.A (Hons) Geography 88.5 Closed 81.5 Closed Closed 78.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 45 Closed 69 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 75.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 93 75 69 49.5 Closed 83 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 50 B.Com 88 80.5 Closed 59 55 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 75 64 49 45 83.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 85.5 Closed 79.25 Closed 80.5 B.A Programme Closed 73.5 Closed 58 Closed 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Shivaji College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics NA 80 73 55 55 84.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA Closed Closed 55 Closed 69 B.A (Hons) Political Science NA 87 84 81.25 Closed 80.5 B.A (Hons) History NA Closed Closed Closed 55 75.5 B.A (Hons) English NA 82.5 80.5 Closed Closed 79.5 B.Com NA Closed Closed 63 55 80 B.A (Hons) Geography NA Closed 83 Closed Closed 80 B.A Programme NA Closed Closed 64 Closed 73 B.Com (Hons) NA 80 72 55 55 83.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit NA 52 Closed 45 45 50 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.