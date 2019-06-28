Shivaji College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Shivaji College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Shivaji College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
94
91
89
80
89
B.A (Hons) Hindi
83
81
79
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
90
89
88
87
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
70
78
65
65
60
63
B.A (Hons) Geography
92
89
87
88
82
83
B.A (Hons) English
93
90
90
89
82
87
B.A (Hons) History
90
84
84
78
75
81
B.A Programme (History + Political Science)
88
86
84
83
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
93
90
80
75
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
88
82
82
87
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
89
85
85
68
85
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90
88
81
80
75
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
86
80
72
75
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
85
80
70
75
80
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92
89
85
85
69
83
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94
92
88
85
83
87
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
96
92
90
85
85
87
B.A Programme (Geography + History)
88
86
84
83
83
83
B.A Programme (Geography + Political)
88
86
84
83
83
83
B.A Programme (Economics + Political)
88
86
84
83
83
83
B.A Programme (Economics + Geography)
88
86
84
83
83
83
B.A Programme (English + Economics)
87
85
83
82
82
82
B.A Programme (English + Sociology)
87
85
83
82
82
82
B.A Programme (Hindi + Geography)
87
85
83
82
82
82
B.A Programme (Hindi + History)
87
85
83
82
82
82
B.A Programme (Hindi + Political Science)
87
85
83
82
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
96
94
92
91
91
74
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95
93
90
87
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95
90
86
86
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95
93
90
87
87
87
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
85
82
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
93
90
86
86
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
93
90
80
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
86
82
80
80
80
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
91
88
82
81
75
75
B.A (Hons) English
94
91
91
90
88
88
B.A (Hons) Geography
92
91
89
89
88
88
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
95
92
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
90
89
88
87
87
B.A Programme
88
86
84
83
83
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
84
82
80
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
57
55
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) History
88
85
83
81
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
90
84
72
65
65
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
93
91
85
82
82
82
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88
85
79
79
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
93
90
88
88
87
74
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
87
84.66
81
79
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93
91
85
82
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
87
80
80
65
Closed
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
85
80
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
93
88
84
84
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
92
87
83
83
75
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
78
76
70
70
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.75
92
90
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) History
87
83.5
81.5
79
75
75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
57
55
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) Geography
90.5
88
87
87
75
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
89
88
87
75
75
B.A Programme
85
82
82
80
75
75
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
90
86
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
92
88
83
83
80
72
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
90
80
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
89.33
85
Closed
75
60
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
88.5
80
67
60
60
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
89.66
83
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
91
85
82
75
60
Closed
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
87.33
83
77
72
60
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
78
76
60
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
84
78
70
60
60
B.A (Hons) Geography
90
87.5
86
86
70
70
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
85
81
80
70
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
Closed
87
85
Closed
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
77
75
72
Closed
65
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
82.5
80.5
77
73
70
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.5
88
82
75
70
70
B.A Programme
84.5
81
81
78
73
73
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
87
84
77
75
75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
57
55
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
84.33
79.33
73
59
79.33
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
87
82
80
79
82
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
70
83
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
86.66
81.33
75
69
59
76.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
83
75
68
59
76
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92.66
Closed
79
74
74
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
82.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
84.33
77
72
59
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
87
80
72
69
84.5
B.A (Hons) English
91
84
Closed
77
Closed
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90.75
89
86.5
84
Closed
80.75
B.A (Hons) History
86.5
81.5
80
75
72.5
76.5
B.A Programme
84
80
80
75
71
74
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
85.5
Closed
69.5
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
75.5
Closed
70
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
56.5
Closed
49
49.5
50
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
86
81
75
75
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
Closed
79
Closed
56
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
82.66
72
68
83
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
89.66
78
70
70
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88.66
84
Closed
Closed
55
78.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89.33
Closed
81.33
Closed
55
79.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
82
72
64
55
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
76
68
55
77
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
80
73
65
55
76.66
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
86.5
85
Closed
68.5
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
85.5
78
68
60
84.5
B.A (Hons) English
90
83.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
B.A (Hons) History
85.5
80
Closed
Closed
70
75.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
73
Closed
65
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
56
Closed
48
49
50
B.Com
91.75
82
Closed
70
55
81.75
B.A Programme
Closed
78
Closed
70
69
74
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
83
78
70
60
83.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
88.5
86.25
83.5
Closed
80.75
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
85
80
73
73
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
89.66
72
82
68
83
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
84.66
81
Closed
55
79.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
86.66
Closed
Closed
63
55
76.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
82
72
61
55
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
74
65
55
77
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
77.66
69
68
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
Closed
78
67
55
81.5
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88
83.66
79
Closed
55
78
B.A (Hons) English
89.5
83.5
81
Closed
69
79.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
86
84.5
Closed
68
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
71
Closed
63
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
54
Closed
45
45
50
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82.5
76
65
55
83.5
B.A Programme
83.5
77.5
79
68.5
Closed
73.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
79.75
Closed
Closed
68
75.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90.5
88.25
Closed
83.25
Closed
80.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.5
84
76
65
58
84.5
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
91.33
84
79
72
55
81.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90.5
Closed
76
65
55
80.5
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
86.66
82
77
Closed
55
76.66
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92.66
Closed
81.66
71.66
55
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
89
83.66
80.66
Closed
55
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85
78
Closed
62
55
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
77
68
55
82.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
80
70
55
55
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
72
60
55
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
82
74
55
55
84.5
B.A (Hons) English
89.5
83
Closed
Closed
55
79.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
84.25
Closed
55
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
88
84
82.25
Closed
80.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
Closed
60
Closed
69
B.A Programme
83
76.5
78
66
Closed
73
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
55
75.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
52
Closed
45
45
50
B.Com (Hons)
93.25
81.25
74
60
55
83.25
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
82
Closed
68
55
81.33
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85.66
Closed
75
Closed
Closed
75.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
88.5
75.25
64.25
55
80.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92.33
Closed
81
70
55
82.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
86
Closed
68
50
50
76
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
89
74
Closed
Closed
82.66
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
82.66
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
72.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
87.66
82
78
Closed
Closed
77.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
65
50
50
76
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
81.5
79.5
Closed
Closed
79.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
89
Closed
82
Closed
Closed
79
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
75.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
86
83
80.25
Closed
80.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
69
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
77
68
53
50
83.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
77
71
50
55
84
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
50
B.A Programme
Closed
75
Closed
60
Closed
73
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
81.66
Closed
67.66
55
81.33
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85
Closed
74.33
Closed
Closed
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
88
73
Closed
Closed
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
88.25
75
63
55
80.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
91.66
Closed
80.66
69
55
81.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
65
50
50
76
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
72.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
64
50
50
76
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
86.66
80
77
Closed
Closed
76.66
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
80.5
78.5
Closed
Closed
79.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
88.5
Closed
81.5
Closed
Closed
78.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
75.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
75
69
49.5
Closed
83
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
50
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
75
64
49
45
83.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
85.5
Closed
79.25
Closed
80.5
B.A Programme
Closed
73.5
Closed
58
Closed
73
B.A (Hons) Economics
NA
80
73
55
55
84.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
Closed
Closed
55
Closed
69
B.A (Hons) Political Science
NA
87
84
81.25
Closed
80.5
B.A (Hons) History
NA
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
75.5
B.A (Hons) English
NA
82.5
80.5
Closed
Closed
79.5
B.Com
NA
Closed
Closed
63
55
80
B.A (Hons) Geography
NA
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
80
B.A Programme
NA
Closed
Closed
64
Closed
73
B.Com (Hons)
NA
80
72
55
55
83.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
NA
52
Closed
45
45
50
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.