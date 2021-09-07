Shikshak Parv 2021: PM Modi launches five new initiatives for accessible education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed teachers and students during the inaugural conclave of ‘Shikshak Parv’ via video-conferencing. He launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector on the occasion. The Ministry of Education (MoE) is celebrating Shikshak Parv, 2021 from September 5-17 in recognition of the valuable contributions of teachers and to take National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.

Modi launched five initiatives on the occasion, including Indian sign language dictionary of 10,000 words, talking books (audiobooks for visually impaired), school quality assessment and accreditation framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

“Teachers have rightly tackled all the challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic through online classes, group video calls and online exams. These concepts were not known to anyone earlier, but the stakeholders of the education system made them a part of the regular learning process,” PM Modi said.

He added that the Vidyanjali portal will help the country take advantage of community participation to help students. “In the past, we have dealt with many challenges through community participation. It is time for us to utilise our strength to help the education sector. Be it a research scholar or a bank manager, anyone can volunteer in their individual capacity,” Modi said.

People participation has been a key aspect of the government’s decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programmes like ‘Swachh Bharat’ and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that the kind of work done during this period could not have been imagined otherwise.

“I have asked all the Olympians and Paralympians to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. These sportspersons might encourage students to pursue sports in the future,” PM Narendra Modi said.