Tharoor questions low fellowship rate for UGC NET qualifiers; Centre sidesteps query

Thousands take UGC-NET every year hoping to land a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and effectively fund their PhD, but only a sliver of them actually get one (Images: PTI, Express Photo)

Thousands of students crack the UGC-NET every year hoping to land a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and effectively fund their PhD, but only a sliver of them actually get one. In the June session last year, 5,269 candidates qualified for JRF out of 7,51,907 who appeared; in December the same year, just 5,108 qualified for JRF out of 7,35,614 who appeared. That question landed in the Lok Sabha this week, and the government’s answer left much to be desired.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session, addressing it to the Ministry of Education. His questions were direct and data-driven. What he asked was a year-wise breakup, over the last five years, of how many candidates qualified the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET), how many Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) were actually awarded, and what proportion of qualified candidates got a fellowship.